Zayo : Software as a Service Company Selects Zayo for Colocation

A global Software as a Service (SaaS) company has selected Zayo Group
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for data center colocation. Zayo will
provide expanded colocation space in a Midwestern data center.
The solution doubles the customer’s data center footprint with Zayo. The
agreement will also enable the customer to secure additional space and
power in 2019.
SaaS providers are increasing their reliance on data centers as adoption
of “as a service” solutions continues. Zayo’s 51 zColo data centers
across 30 markets provide the scale, security and reliability necessary
for SaaS providers to grow and ensure uptime of service. In addition,
SaaS providers are also leveraging Zayo’s global fiber network and
interconnection capabilities to accelerate application and service
delivery to clients.
“This expansion is a testament to the customer’s impressive growth and
success,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo
business segment. “Our ability to scale to meet their continued demand,
coupled with our high-quality data center footprint, is well aligned
with the needs of this important customer.”
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications
infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity,
colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses.
Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content
companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s
130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive
metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In
addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other
connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure
in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible,
customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative
online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more
information, visit zayo.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements.
Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,”
“continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to
identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that
future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements
will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those
contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control. For additional information on these and other factors that
could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as
they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the
SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not
undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or
regulation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005034/en/