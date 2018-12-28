Log in
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC (ZAYO)
2017ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
Zayo : Software as a Service Company Selects Zayo for Colocation

12/28/2018 | 02:01pm CET

Expansion to meet continued growth and demand

A global Software as a Service (SaaS) company has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for data center colocation. Zayo will provide expanded colocation space in a Midwestern data center.

The solution doubles the customer’s data center footprint with Zayo. The agreement will also enable the customer to secure additional space and power in 2019.

SaaS providers are increasing their reliance on data centers as adoption of “as a service” solutions continues. Zayo’s 51 zColo data centers across 30 markets provide the scale, security and reliability necessary for SaaS providers to grow and ensure uptime of service. In addition, SaaS providers are also leveraging Zayo’s global fiber network and interconnection capabilities to accelerate application and service delivery to clients.

“This expansion is a testament to the customer’s impressive growth and success,” said Bruce Garrison, senior vice president of Zayo’s zColo business segment. “Our ability to scale to meet their continued demand, coupled with our high-quality data center footprint, is well aligned with the needs of this important customer.”

For more information on Zayo, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.


© Business Wire 2018
