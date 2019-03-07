Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zayo Group Holdings Inc    ZAYO

ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC

(ZAYO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zayo : Starboard Delivers Letter to Zayo CEO and Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:38am EST

NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starboard Value LP (together with its affiliates, "Starboard"), one of the largest shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) ("Zayo" or the "Company"), with an ownership interest of approximately 4.0% of the Company's outstanding shares, today announced that it has delivered a letter to Dan Caruso, Zayo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, with copies to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").

The full text of Starboard's letter to the CEO and Board can be viewed at the following link:

http://www.starboardvalue.com/wp-content/uploads/Starboard_Value_LP_Letter_to_ZAYO_CEO_and_Board_03.07.2019.pdf

About Starboard Value LP
Starboard Value LP is a New York-based investment adviser with a focused and differentiated fundamental approach to investing primarily in publicly traded U.S. companies. Starboard invests in deeply undervalued companies and actively engages with management teams and boards of directors to identify and execute on opportunities to unlock value for the benefit of all shareholders.

Investor contacts:
Peter Feld, (212) 201-4878
Tom Cusack, (212) 201-4814
www.starboardvalue.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starboard-delivers-letter-to-zayo-ceo-and-board-of-directors-300808467.html

SOURCE Starboard Value LP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
07:38aZAYO : Starboard Delivers Letter to Zayo CEO and Board of Directors
PR
03/06COLONY CAPITAL : Zayo says evaluating options, shares jump 13 percent
RE
03/06ZAYO : Provides Business Update and Postpones Analyst Day Event
BU
03/01ZAYO : FinTech Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths
BU
02/22ZAYO : Executives to Present at February Investor Conferences
BU
02/22ZAYO : Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Wavelengths
BU
02/15ZAYO : Names Jack Waters President of Zayo Networks and Coo
AQ
02/12ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
02/12ZAYO : Names Jack Waters President of Zayo Networks and COO
BU
02/11ZAYO : Internet Services Provider Selects Zayo for Colocation
BU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.