Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.    ZAYO

ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ZAYO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zayo : To Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results on November 6, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) will release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after market close. An earnings presentation that summarizes the financial, operational and commercial highlights of the quarter and supplemental materials will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.zayo.com.

Zayo will not host an earnings call this quarter.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
04:08pZAYO : To Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results on November 6,..
BU
08:07aZAYO : Announces Largest Capacity Wavelengths Deal
PU
10/23ZAYO : Invests in Connectivity to Data Centers Across The Netherlands
PU
09/23ZAYO : Bolsters Investment in its Channel Partners
BU
09/12ZAYO : Chairman and CEO Dan Caruso to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conf..
BU
09/11ZAYO : Digital Bridge Names GeneviÃ¨ve Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Pri..
AQ
09/10ZAYO : Digital Bridge Names Geneviève Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Prin..
AQ
09/04ZAYO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
08/22ZAYO : Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European H..
BU
08/21ZAYO GROUP : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 613 M
EBIT 2020 523 M
Net income 2020 164 M
Debt 2020 5 647 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 53,0x
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,26x
EV / Sales2021 5,05x
Capitalization 8 099 M
Chart ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 35,00  $
Last Close Price 34,28  $
Spread / Highest target 5,02%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Philip Caruso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Waters Chief Operating Officer
Matt Steinfort Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sandi Mays Chief Information & Customer Experience Officer
Richard W. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.50.09%8 097
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.56.08%6 166
BHARTI INFRATEL-16.22%5 654
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 314
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 979
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group