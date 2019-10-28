Zayo : To Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Results on November 6, 2019

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) will release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after market close. An earnings presentation that summarizes the financial, operational and commercial highlights of the quarter and supplemental materials will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.zayo.com.

Zayo will not host an earnings call this quarter.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 133,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 44 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005678/en/