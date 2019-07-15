Zayo : to Expand Fiber Network in Florida

Company to significantly expand its fiber footprint, opening new markets in the state

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) today announced that it will significantly expand its fiber network in central Florida. The success-based build that includes multiple anchor contracts will provide a backbone to carriers, enterprises and data centers that require increasing amounts of bandwidth.

Zayo will add more than 2,300 route miles of high-fiber count network enabling new markets of Tampa and Orlando including diverse connections and backhaul capabilities.

Zayo will add more than 1,200 route miles of fiber in Tampa, the second largest city in the state and fourth largest metro area in the Southeastern U.S. Tampa has an abundance of health care, education, enterprise and data center companies that require high-speed network connectivity and access to cloud service providers.

Zayo will add more than 1,000 route miles of fiber in Orlando. The city is among the nation’s high-growth markets, ranking sixth in the country for job growth and among the top markets for population growth. Professional services, education, health care, leisure and hospitality services are all driving business growth.

“Central Florida has a growing number of innovators and diverse business ecosystems that require high-speed fiber bandwidth to fuel their businesses,” said Steve Orlando, senior vice president of Central Region at Zayo. “With Zayo’s dense network, extensive construction experience and strong jurisdictional relationships, Zayo is well-positioned to provide customers in Tampa and Orlando with best-in-class infrastructure.”

“We are excited about our investment in central Florida, including the opportunity to employ and resource the project as much as possible locally,” added Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “We look forward to giving enterprise businesses a differentiated, diverse option for reliable, high-speed data connectivity to the world.”

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center colocation services. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and 51 carrier-neutral data centers. Through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

