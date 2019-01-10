Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zayo Group Holdings Inc    ZAYO

ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC (ZAYO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:01:37 pm
25.235 USD   +0.22%
2017ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zayo : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call February 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:08pm EST

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) invites you to listen to its earnings call for the second quarter fiscal year 2019 ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

When: Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. MST/5:00 p.m. EST

Click this link to register and view the Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/zayo190207.html

Dial-in information for the audio portion of the Webcast; please request to join the Zayo Group call:
U.S. Listeners: 866-737-5498
International Listeners: 412-858-4607

During the call, the Company will review an earnings presentation that summarizes the financial, operational and commercial highlights of the quarter. This earnings presentation, a live webcast of the conference call, and a supplemental earnings presentation will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.zayo.com.

If you have any questions, please contact Zayo Investor Relations at 720-306-7556 or IR@zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
04:08pZAYO : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call February 7, 2019
BU
01/07ZAYO : Technology Manufacturer Selects Zayo for Colocation
AQ
01/04ZAYO : Technology Manufacturer Selects Zayo for Colocation
BU
2018ZAYO : Software as a Service Company Selects Zayo for Colocation
AQ
2018ZAYO : Software as a Service Company Selects Zayo for Colocation
BU
2018ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
2018ZAYO : Professional Services Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity
BU
2018ZAYO : touts UK fiber network expansion
AQ
2018ZAYO : Expands and Upgrades Long Haul Fiber in the UK
AQ
2018ZAYO : Upgrades and Expands Long Haul 500km Fibre Ring in the UK
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 577 M
EBIT 2019 517 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 5 720 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,78
P/E ratio 2020 36,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
Capitalization 5 957 M
Chart ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Zayo Group Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,9 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Philip Caruso Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Steinfort Chief Financial Officer
Sandi Mays Chief Information & Customer Experience Officer
John F. Waters CTO & President-Network Solutions
Richard W. Connor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC10.25%5 957
BHARTI INFRATEL12.10%7 615
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA5.62%4 368
SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK PT--.--%2 463
CHORUS LTD--.--%1 426
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT--.--%1 380
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.