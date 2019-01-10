Zayo : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call February 7, 2019

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) invites you to listen to its
earnings call for the second quarter fiscal year 2019 ended December 31,
2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
When: Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. MST/5:00 p.m. EST
Click this link to register and view the Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/zayo190207.html
Dial-in information for the audio portion of the Webcast; please request
to join the Zayo Group call:
U.S. Listeners: 866-737-5498
International
Listeners: 412-858-4607
During the call, the Company will review an earnings presentation that
summarizes the financial, operational and commercial highlights of the
quarter. This earnings presentation, a live webcast of the conference
call, and a supplemental earnings presentation will be made available
through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.zayo.com.
If you have any questions, please contact Zayo Investor Relations at
720-306-7556 or IR@zayo.com.
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications
infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity,
colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses.
Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content
companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s
130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive
metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In
addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other
connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure
in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible,
customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative
online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more
information, visit zayo.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005661/en/