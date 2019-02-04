Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ZCCM Investments Holdings    MLZAM   ZM0000000037

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS (MLZAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zccm Investments Holdings : ZCCM-IH - Change in Office of the Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:05am EST

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

 [Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

CHANGES IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc hereby announces the separation and retirement of Dr Pius C Kasolo as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director respectively, of the Company with effect from 1st February 2019. 

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Kasolo for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Board further announces the appointment of Mr Mabvuto Chipata, the Chief Investments Officer, as Acting Chief Executive Officer from 1st February 2019 and looks forward to his contribution towards the realisation of ZCCM-IH's strategic objectives.

By Order of the Board

C Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Friday, 1 February 2019

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker
    T | +260-211-232456
 
E | advisory@sbz.com.zm
 
W | www.sbz.com.zm
 
Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia
  First Issued on Friday, 1 February 2019
     

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56991-zccm-ih-changes-in-office-of-ceo-sens-01022019.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS
02:05aZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : ZCCM-IH - Change in Office of the Chief Executive Of..
AN
01/31ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : ZCCM-IH Declaration of Final Dividend
AN
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Notice of Appointment of the Chief Financial Officer
AN
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Dividends
CO
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Annual results
CO
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : ZCCM-IH Movement in Earnings per Share
AN
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Infos Business
CO
2018ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS : Nomination
CO
More news
Chart ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
ZCCM Investments Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Pius Chilufya Kasolo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Suwilanji Silwamba Chairman
Chilandu Josephine Sakala Chief Financial Officer
Wilphred K. Katoto Chief Technical Officer
Phillippe Taussac Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS12.24%0
ANTOFAGASTA12.79%11 409
VEDANTA LTD--.--%8 402
JIANGXI COPPER2.13%5 921
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA8.98%5 124
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 506
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.