Zccm Investments Holdings : ZCCM-IH - Change in Office of the Chief Executive Officer

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

CHANGES IN THE OFFICE OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE), the Board of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc hereby announces the separation and retirement of Dr Pius C Kasolo as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director respectively, of the Company with effect from 1st February 2019.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Kasolo for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

The Board further announces the appointment of Mr Mabvuto Chipata, the Chief Investments Officer, as Acting Chief Executive Officer from 1st February 2019 and looks forward to his contribution towards the realisation of ZCCM-IH's strategic objectives.

By Order of the Board

C Chabala

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on Friday, 1 February 2019

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on Friday, 1 February 2019

Regulated information

News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:

- General Company News Full and original press release in PDF:

https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56991-zccm-ih-changes-in-office-of-ceo-sens-01022019.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free

© 2019 ActusNews