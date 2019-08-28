Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ZEAD PHARADR    ZEAL

ZEAD PHARADR

(ZEAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: Zealand Pharma appoints Matthew Dallas as new Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Company announcement – No. 27 / 2019

 

Copenhagen, August 28, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced the appointment of Matthew Dallas as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 7, 2019.

“Matthew has extensive public company experience in biotechnology organizations at both the commercial and pre-commercial stages,” said Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma. “He joins us at a critical point in the company’s journey as we begin commercialization efforts. I am confident that Matthew is the right leader to help us advance into the next phase of growth.”

As the chief financial officer, Mr. Dallas will report directly to Mr. Dulac and will lead the company’s finance, legal, and investor relations departments. He will join the corporate management team to set overall business strategy.

“I am thrilled to join Zealand Pharma and contribute to the company’s exciting growth trajectory,” said Matthew Dallas. “I look forward to working with the team to champion Zealand’s strong growth potential, lean biotech mindset, and ambitious strategy.”

Most recently, Mr. Dallas served as chief financial officer at Aveo Pharmaceuticals, leading finance for the publicly traded biotechnology company and was additionally responsible for investor relations, facilities and information technology. He was previously CFO at CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Eli Lilly. His earlier career included positions at Genzyme, NEN Life Science Products, and Kimberly Clark. Mr. Dallas holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee.

Mr. Dallas will be assisted in the transition by Ivan M. Møller, who has served as Zealand’s interim CFO since April 2019. Mr. Møller will resume full focus on his continuing role as Senior Vice President of Technical Development & Operations.

CEO Emmanuel Dulac added, “Ivan has been an invaluable team contributor while adding interim CFO to his already expansive area of responsibility. He has maintained steady financial operations through two quarters. Thank you to Ivan for his dedication and exemplary leadership.”

 

For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +45 50 60 36 36, e-mail: edu@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication
Tel.: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com

 

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.  

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEAD PHARADR
05:00aCORRECTION : Zealand Pharma appoints Matthew Dallas as new Chief Financial Offic..
GL
02:01aZealand Pharma appoints Matthew Dallas as new Chief Financial Officer
GL
08/27Zealand Pharma relocates headquarters to accommodate growth
GL
08/15Zealand Pharma delivers strong clinical results during the first half of 2019..
GL
08/01Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on August 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to ..
GL
06/26Zealand Pharma doses first subject in Phase 1 clinical trial with potential n..
GL
06/21Zealand Pharma introduces new website to support people living with short bow..
GL
06/10Zealand Pharma presents dasiglucagon pivotal Phase 3 trial data at the 79th S..
GL
06/06Beta Bionics and Zealand Pharma announce superior glycemic control in Phase 2..
GL
06/04Zealand Pharma to attend Citi European Healthcare Conference
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 161 M
EBIT 2019 -492 M
Net income 2019 -434 M
Finance 2019 865 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,34x
EV / Sales2019 170x
EV / Sales2020 144x
Capitalization 28 171 M
Chart ZEAD PHARADR
Duration : Period :
ZEAD PHARADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 176,09  DKK
Last Close Price 130,77  DKK
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group