Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on August 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present first half results for 2019

Press Release – No. 17 / 2019



Copenhagen, August 1, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) announces that it will host a conference call on August 15, 2019 at 4 pm CET/10 am EST following the announcement of results for the first six months of 2019.



Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg, with corporate management in attendance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark........................... +45 32 72 80 42

United Kingdom........... ..... +44 (0) 844 571 8892

United States............... ..... +1 631 510 7495

France......................... ..... +33 (0) 176700794

Netherlands................. ..... +31 (0) 207143545

Passcode..................... 9478582

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dzhe5vjk , and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website ( www.zealandpharma.com/investor ). Participants are advised to register for the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.





For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +45 50 60 36 36, e-mail: edu@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

Tel: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com





About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

