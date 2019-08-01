Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ZEAD PHARADR    ZEAL

ZEAD PHARADR

(ZEAL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on August 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present first half results for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Press Release – No. 17 / 2019

 

Copenhagen, August 1, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR no. 20 04 50 78) announces that it will host a conference call on August 15, 2019 at 4 pm CET/10 am EST following the announcement of results for the first six months of 2019.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg, with corporate management in attendance. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark........................... +45 32 72 80 42
United Kingdom........... ..... +44 (0) 844 571 8892
United States............... ..... +1 631 510 7495
France......................... ..... +33 (0) 176700794
Netherlands................. ..... +31 (0) 207143545

Passcode..................... 9478582

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dzhe5vjk, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). Participants are advised to register for the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.


For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +45 50 60 36 36, e-mail: edu@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication
Tel: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com


About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma. 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEAD PHARADR
11:01aZealand Pharma hosts conference call on August 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to ..
GL
06/26Zealand Pharma doses first subject in Phase 1 clinical trial with potential n..
GL
06/21Zealand Pharma introduces new website to support people living with short bow..
GL
06/10Zealand Pharma presents dasiglucagon pivotal Phase 3 trial data at the 79th S..
GL
06/06Beta Bionics and Zealand Pharma announce superior glycemic control in Phase 2..
GL
06/04Zealand Pharma to attend Citi European Healthcare Conference
GL
05/14Zealand Pharma achieves primary and all key secondary endpoints in confirmato..
GL
05/07Zealand Pharma enrolls first patient in Phase 3 extension study of glepagluti..
GL
05/06Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on May 16 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to pre..
GL
04/11Zealand Pharma to attend ABG Sundal Collier Small & Mid Cap Seminar
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 157 M
EBIT 2019 -376 M
Net income 2019 -403 M
Finance 2019 970 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
EV / Sales2019 202x
EV / Sales2020 174x
Capitalization 32 523 M
Chart ZEAD PHARADR
Duration : Period :
ZEAD PHARADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 168,60  DKK
Last Close Price 152,61  DKK
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group