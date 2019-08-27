Log in
Zealand Pharma relocates headquarters to accommodate growth

08/27/2019 | 04:00am EDT

Press Release – No. 18 / 2019


Copenhagen, August 27, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces the relocation into new corporate headquarters located at Sydmarken 11 in Søborg, approximately 12 kilometers from its current facilities.

Relocation is planned to begin in September 2019, with the phased move of laboratories completing by the end of the year. The move will accommodate Zealand’s continued workforce growth, which has been steadily increasing to support the number of clinical development programs as well as the longer-term strategic initiative for introducing commercial support. Operations will be able to expand within 7,100 square meters of newly renovated offices and laboratories, and will provide a more open and collaborative working environment.

“This is an exciting time for Zealand Pharma. Extensive thought and effort went into making the decision to relocate from our offices in Glostrup that has been our home for 20 years. However, with our commercial ambitions, we have realized the need to provide head room for growth in addition to modern facilities that will strengthen productivity, talent attraction, and employee satisfaction,” said Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma. “Moving to the new headquarters is a reflection of the success built during the past two decades, and is a milestone in our journey to become a fully integrated biotech company.”

The new headquarters in Søborg will consist of two office and laboratory buildings with an attached meeting center. There will be abundant meeting rooms interspersed throughout open office space to foster innovation, collaboration, and productivity. The decor will reflect Scandinavian design with numerous modern technology upgrades.


For further information, please contact:

Emmanuel Dulac, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +45 50 60 36 36, e-mail: edu@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel.: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com


About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.  

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
