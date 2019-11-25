Log in
ZEAL Network SE: Another two EuroJackpot millionaires at Lotto24 and Tipp24

0
11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZEAL Network SE: Another two EuroJackpot millionaires at Lotto24 and Tipp24
25.11.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Another two EuroJackpot millionaires at Lotto24 and Tipp24

(Hamburg, 25 November 2019) As in the previous week, two customers of the ZEAL Group, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, achieved two out of eight European-wide hits in the prize class two in the Friday draw of the European lottery EuroJackpot on 22 November 2019. With five correct numbers and one of the two Euro numbers both can look forward to over EUR 2.9 million. The 59-year-old Lotto24 customer (Lotto24.de) from Brandenburg was successful with his subscription ticket, while the 39-year-old Tipp24 customer (Tipp24.com) from Baden-Württemberg relied on individual draws. Both were missing only the Euro number "3" to the quite big win.

"We are proud and happy to have been able to turn two Lotto24 and two Tipp24 customers into millionaires in two consecutive EuroJackpot draws," said Dr Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE. "Being represented by two strong brands in the exciting and continuously growing online lottery brokerage business also makes us very confident about the future."

Following the successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE, Lotto24 AG has been part of the ZEAL Group since 14 May 2019. As a result of the business model change implemented on 15 October 2019, the previous Tipp24 secondary lottery returned to the lottery brokerage business permitted in Germany, so that jackpot-related winning pay-outs to the expense of the ZEAL Group will no longer occur as of this date.

Lotto24 and Tipp24 are official partners of the German Association of State Lottery Companies (DLTB).

About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, is a Hamburg based Group which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies through the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. Founded in Germany in 1999 as Tipp24 SE, it was initially set up as a lottery broker. In 2005, it was floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and became one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in Germany at the time. In 2009, the Group changed its focus from lottery brokerage to the secondary lottery business. Shortly after this, it moved its registered office to London and was renamed as ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. In May 2019, ZEAL completed the takeover of Lotto24 AG, returned its Tipp24 secondary lottery to the German brokerage business in October 2019 and relocated its registered office back to Germany in the same month.

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141-123
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de


25.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Valentinskamp 70
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 920317

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920317  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
0
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 159 M
EBIT 2019 45,0 M
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Finance 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93x
P/E ratio 2020 5,58x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 492 M
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,00  €
Last Close Price 22,00  €
Spread / Highest target 59,1%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan Standiford Chief Operating Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE-5.48%542
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.17.77%47 078
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.12%38 552
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED5.92%29 239
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL31.66%16 449
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED56.69%14 940
