ZEAL Network SE: Another two EuroJackpot millionaires at Lotto24 and Tipp24

Another two EuroJackpot millionaires at Lotto24 and Tipp24

(Hamburg, 25 November 2019) As in the previous week, two customers of the ZEAL Group, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, achieved two out of eight European-wide hits in the prize class two in the Friday draw of the European lottery EuroJackpot on 22 November 2019. With five correct numbers and one of the two Euro numbers both can look forward to over EUR 2.9 million. The 59-year-old Lotto24 customer (Lotto24.de) from Brandenburg was successful with his subscription ticket, while the 39-year-old Tipp24 customer (Tipp24.com) from Baden-Württemberg relied on individual draws. Both were missing only the Euro number "3" to the quite big win.

"We are proud and happy to have been able to turn two Lotto24 and two Tipp24 customers into millionaires in two consecutive EuroJackpot draws," said Dr Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE. "Being represented by two strong brands in the exciting and continuously growing online lottery brokerage business also makes us very confident about the future."

Following the successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE, Lotto24 AG has been part of the ZEAL Group since 14 May 2019. As a result of the business model change implemented on 15 October 2019, the previous Tipp24 secondary lottery returned to the lottery brokerage business permitted in Germany, so that jackpot-related winning pay-outs to the expense of the ZEAL Group will no longer occur as of this date.

Lotto24 and Tipp24 are official partners of the German Association of State Lottery Companies (DLTB).

About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, is a Hamburg based Group which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies through the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. Founded in Germany in 1999 as Tipp24 SE, it was initially set up as a lottery broker. In 2005, it was floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and became one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in Germany at the time. In 2009, the Group changed its focus from lottery brokerage to the secondary lottery business. Shortly after this, it moved its registered office to London and was renamed as ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. In May 2019, ZEAL completed the takeover of Lotto24 AG, returned its Tipp24 secondary lottery to the German brokerage business in October 2019 and relocated its registered office back to Germany in the same month.