DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL (news with additional features)



19.02.2020 / 07:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL

Publication of the preliminary figures as of 31 December 2019 and Outlook 2020



(Hamburg, 19 February 2020) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call on the occasion of the publication of the preliminary figures as of 31 December 2019 and Outlook 2020 on

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)



In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 30 232 531 411



An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available on 19 February 2020 from 11:45 am (CET) until 19 February 2020 at 11:45 am (CET). Please dial

+49 30 868 757 360 followed by PIN: 970638



The presentation for the conference call can be downloaded from the link at the end of this invitation.

The conference language is English.



Contact:



Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123

frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

