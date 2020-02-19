Log in
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL

02/19/2020 | 01:40am EST

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL (news with additional features)

19.02.2020 / 07:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL
Publication of the preliminary figures as of 31 December 2019 and Outlook 2020

(Hamburg, 19 February 2020) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call on the occasion of the publication of the preliminary figures as of 31 December 2019 and Outlook 2020 on

Wednesday, 19 February 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 30 232 531 411

An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available on 19 February 2020 from 11:45 am (CET) until 19 February 2020 at 11:45 am (CET). Please dial

+49 30 868 757 360 followed by PIN: 970638

The presentation for the conference call can be downloaded from the link at the end of this invitation.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123
frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk
 

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KMNFRLQURS
Document title: Presentation ZEAL Preliminary figures

19.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Valentinskamp 70
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 978315

 
End of News DGAP News Service

978315  19.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=978315&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
