DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE



23.03.2020 / 18:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

Publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2019



(Hamburg, 23 March 2020) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2019 on

Thursday, 26 March 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (CET)



In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 30 868 714 90



An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available on 26 March 2020 from 14:30 p.m. (CET) until 24 April 2020 at 14:30 p.m. (CET). Please dial

+49 30 868 757 360 followed by PIN: 786310



We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.



Contact:



Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123

frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

