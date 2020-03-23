Log in
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

03/23/2020

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

23.03.2020 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2019

(Hamburg, 23 March 2020) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2019 on

Thursday, 26 March 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 30 868 714 90

An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available on 26 March 2020 from 14:30 p.m. (CET) until 24 April 2020 at 14:30 p.m. (CET). Please dial

+49 30 868 757 360 followed by PIN: 786310

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
 


23.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1004773

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1004773  23.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1004773&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
