ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIM)
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

05/11/2020 | 01:39am EDT

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2020

(Hamburg, 11 May 2020) ZEAL Network SE invites all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement as of 31 March 2020 on

Thursday, 14 May 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 (0)69 2222 10763
PIN: 328528

An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available from 14 May 2020 on the corporate website www.zealnetwork.de under Investors/Publications.

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de

Disclaimer

ZEAL Network SE published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 05:38:06 UTC
