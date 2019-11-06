Log in
11/06/2019

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24

06.11.2019 / 11:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24
Publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019

(Hamburg, 6 November 2019) ZEAL Network SE and Lotto24 AG invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the joint conference call on the occasion of the publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019 on

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 30 232531411

An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available on 13 November 2019 from 12:00 noon (CET) until 12 December 2019 at 12:00 noon (CET). Please dial

+49 30 868 757 360 followed by PIN: 965375

We are looking forward to your registration by no later than 12 November 2019, 12:00 noon (CET) under frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de or vanina.hoffmann@lotto24.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact ZEAL Network SE:

Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123
frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

Contact Lotto24 AG:

Vanina Hoffmann
Manager Investor & Public Relations
T: +49 (0)40 82 22 39 - 501
vanina.hoffmann@lotto24.de


06.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Valentinskamp 70
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 905889

 
End of News DGAP News Service

905889  06.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=905889&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
