DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

ZEAL Network SE: Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24



06.11.2019 / 11:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24

Publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019



(Hamburg, 6 November 2019) ZEAL Network SE and Lotto24 AG invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the joint conference call on the occasion of the publication of the quarterly statement as of 30 September 2019 on

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)



In order to attend the call, please dial:

+49 30 232531411



An operator will welcome and connect you through to the call after noting your name and your company.

A replay of the call will be available on 13 November 2019 from 12:00 noon (CET) until 12 December 2019 at 12:00 noon (CET). Please dial

+49 30 868 757 360 followed by PIN: 965375



We are looking forward to your registration by no later than 12 November 2019, 12:00 noon (CET) under frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de or vanina.hoffmann@lotto24.de.

The conference language is English.



Contact ZEAL Network SE:



Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +49 (0)40 808 141 123

frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk



Contact Lotto24 AG:



Vanina Hoffmann

Manager Investor & Public Relations

T: +49 (0)40 82 22 39 - 501

vanina.hoffmann@lotto24.de