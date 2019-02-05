ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Title: Mr
First name: Jonas
Last name(s): Mattsson
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Member of the management team
b) Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
ZEAL Network SE
b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Clearstream Interests
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
b) Nature of the transaction
Buy of Clearstream Interests
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Total
|22.500 EUR
|2,000
|45,000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|Total
|22.500 EUR
|2,000
|45,000.00 EUR
2019-02-05
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
05.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de