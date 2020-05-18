Log in
ZEAL Network SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/18/2020 | 11:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2020 / 17:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jonas
Last name(s): Mattsson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.45 EUR 47120.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.4500 EUR 47120.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59851  18.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
