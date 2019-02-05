Log in
ZEAL NETWORK SE
News

ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02/05/2019 | 07:20am EST

ZEAL Network SE (-)
ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05-Feb-2019 / 13:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr
First name: Jonas
Last name(s): Mattsson

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Member of the management team

b) Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Clearstream Interests
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44

b) Nature of the transaction
Buy of Clearstream Interests

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Total
22.500 EUR 2,000 45,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume Total
22.500 EUR 2,000 45,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-05

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: -
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
Sequence No.: 7370
EQS News ID: 772641

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=772641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
