ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr

First name: Jonas

Last name(s): Mattsson



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Member of the management team



b) Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46



4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Clearstream Interests

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44



b) Nature of the transaction

Buy of Clearstream Interests



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Total 22.500 EUR 2,000 45,000.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume Total 22.500 EUR 2,000 45,000.00 EUR

2019-02-05

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra

MIC: XETR