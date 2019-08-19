Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ZEAL Network SE    TIM   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 04:10am EDT

ZEAL Network SE ( -)
ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19-Aug-2019 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr

First name: Dr Helmut Wilhelm

Last name(s): Becker
 

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the management team

b) Initial notification

 

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Shares

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44

b) Nature of the transaction

Buy of Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) Total
17.14 EUR 40 685.60 EUR
17.24 EUR 64 1,103.36 EUR
17.08 EUR 89 1,520.12 EUR
17.10 EUR 153 2,616.30 EUR
17.12 EUR 221 3,783.52 EUR
17.26 EUR 293 5,057.18 EUR
17.16 EUR 1,032 17,709.12 EUR
17.30 EUR 1,200 20,760.00 EUR
17.48 EUR 2,134 37,302.32 EUR
 

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume Total
17.324 EUR 5,226 90,537.52 EUR
 

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-15

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA

MIC: XETR
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: -
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
Sequence No.: 17173
EQS News ID: 859369

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=859369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEAL NETWORK SE
04:10aZEAL NETWORK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:10aZEAL NETWORK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons ..
EQ
08/14ZEAL NETWORK : shows first successes after Lotto24 acquisition in first half of ..
EQ
08/14ZEAL NETWORK : shows first successes after Lotto24 acquisition in first half of ..
EQ
08/12ZEAL NETWORK SE : Prize pay-out / guidance provided for 2019
EQ
08/12ZEAL NETWORK SE : Prize pay-out / guidance provided for 2019
EQ
08/07ZEAL NETWORK SE : Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24 Pu..
PU
08/07ZEAL NETWORK SE : Invitation to the joint conference call of ZEAL and Lotto24 Pu..
EQ
07/31ZEAL NETWORK SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
07/31ZEAL NETWORK SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repor..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 159 M
EBIT 2019 45,0 M
Net income 2019 31,0 M
Finance 2019 139 M
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 4,58x
P/E ratio 2020 4,31x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,48x
Capitalization 380 M
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,00  €
Last Close Price 17,00  €
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 88,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan Standiford Chief Operating Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE-18.27%422
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.0.67%39 573
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.30%35 425
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.02%25 223
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL16.69%14 563
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED28.21%12 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group