London, 11 February 2019



ZEAL Network SE: Permission granted for brokerage of lottery tickets via Tipp24 domains Lotto24 received supplement to existing brokerage permit allowing for lottery tickets to be brokered via Tipp24 domains

Significant condition for completion of public takeover offer for Lotto24 satisfied

Offer open for acceptance until 10 April 2019

ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") today announced that another major milestone has been reached in its planned takeover of Lotto24 AG ("Lotto24"), after the Lower Saxony Ministry of the Interior granted Lotto24 a supplement to its existing brokerage permit which allows for lottery tickets to be sold via the domains of Tipp24 on behalf of the German state lottery companies. This means a significant condition for the completion of the public takeover offer for Lotto24 has now been satisfied.



Dr. Helmut Becker, CEO, ZEAL, said: "This is a key building block in our journey to reunite with Lotto24, transform ZEAL's core German business model and accelerate growth in the online lottery market in Germany and beyond. It is good news for customers, shareholders and the German Federal States and their lottery beneficiaries. We look forward to working in partnership with Germany's state lotteries and thank the authorities and the Gambling Council for their supportive and collaborative approach. We encourage Lotto24 shareholders to continue tendering their shares and to join us on this exciting journey."



The transaction to acquire Lotto24 will, on completion, create a digital lottery group with currently more than 5 million combined customers globally, current combined billings of about EUR 500 million, and a diverse international footprint. In the context of the deal, and consistent with its renewed strategy to de-risk its business model and focus on locally licensed businesses, ZEAL intends to reacquire control of its myLotto24 and Tipp24 subsidiaries and transform its German secondary lottery business into a locally licensed online brokerage model.



The supplement to the brokerage permit allows for lottery tickets to be brokered via the Tipp24.de and Tipp24.com domains.



The offer document to Lotto24 shareholders was published on 31 January 2019. The offer acceptance period ends on 10 April 2019. The offer document is available at: www.zeal-offer.com.



Media contact:



Head of Corporate Communications

T: +44 (0)7976 872 861

matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk



FTI Consulting

Lutz Golsch

T: +49 69 920 37 110

M: +49 173 6517710

Lutz.Golsch@fticonsulting.com



Investor Relations contact:

ZEAL Network

Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager

T: +44 (0)20 3739 7123

frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk



Important note



This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an offer to purchase or exchange nor an invitation to sell or to make an offer to exchange, securities of Lotto24 or ZEAL. The final terms and further provisions regarding the public takeover offer are contained in the offer document, the publication of which has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). Investors and holders of securities of Lotto24 are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the public takeover offer, as they contain or will contain important information.



The offer will be made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular under the WpÜG. The offer will not be made pursuant to the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, the offer document, or any summary or excerpt thereof, shall not be directly or indirectly distributed, disseminated or circulated outside of the Federal Republic of Germany or, without requiring a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation due to a public offer in other member states of the European Union or the European Economic Area, the European Union or the European Economic Area, if and to the extent such distribution, dissemination or circulation is not in compliance with applicable foreign regulations, or depends on the issuance of authorisations, compliance with official procedures or any other legal requirements, and such conditions are not satisfied.



To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They are characterised by the words 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume', 'plan' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of ZEAL and the persons acting in concert with it, for example with regard to the potential consequences of the offer for Lotto24, for those shareholders of Lotto24 who choose not to accept the offer or for future financial results of Lotto24. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which ZEAL and the persons acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by ZEAL or the persons acting in concert with it. Actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

