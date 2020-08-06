ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08/06/2020 | 04:00am EDT
06.08.2020 / 09:54
ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)