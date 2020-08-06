Log in
ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIM)
  Report
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/06/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZEAL Network SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZEAL Network SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2020 / 09:54
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL Network SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/de/investoren/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 13, 2020
Address: https://www.zealnetwork.de/en/investors/publications/

06.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1111643  06.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1111643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 74,0 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Net income 2020 -3,30 M -3,92 M -3,92 M
Net cash 2020 137 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2020 -271x
Yield 2020 2,33%
Capitalization 817 M 972 M 971 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,19x
EV / Sales 2021 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,00 €
Last Close Price 36,55 €
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Carl Ulrich Andreas de Maizière Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Thorsten H. Hehl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE-5.48%972
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-37.22%33 102
SANDS CHINA LTD.-28.57%31 051
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.49%29 702
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC22.46%23 997
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB126.38%13 377
