ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|Zeal Network SE
LEI 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|x
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other (please specify)iii:
|
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|Farringdon Capital Management
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|Bram Cornelisse
(100% owner of Farringdon Capital Management)
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Amsterdam, The Netherlands
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|6th February 2019
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|7th February 2019
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|3.93%
|0
|3.93%
|8,385,088
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|4.11%
|0
|4.11%
|