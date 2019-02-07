Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ZEAL Network SE    TIM   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE (TIM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 07:10am EST

ZEAL Network SE (- )
ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07-Feb-2019 / 13:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Zeal Network SE
LEI 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X')
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Farringdon Capital Management
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, The Netherlands
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Bram Cornelisse
(100% owner of Farringdon Capital Management)
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Amsterdam, The Netherlands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6th February 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7th February 2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.93% 0 3.93% 8,385,088
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 4.11% 0 4.11%  
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BHD66J44   329,803   3.93%
         
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 329,803 3.93%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
         
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an 'X')
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		  
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bram Cornelisse 3.93% 0% 3.93%
Farringdon Netherlands BV 3.93% 0% 3.93%
Farringdon I 1.32% 0% 1.32%
Blackwell Partners LLC 2.62% 0% 2.62%
       
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder  
The number and % of voting rights held  
The date until which the voting rights will be held  
 
11. Additional informationxvi
Shares are held via (1) Farringdon I - SICAV and (2) Blackwell Partners LLC. Farringdon Capital Management is the delegated investment advisor controlled 100% by Bram Cornelisse that can exercise the voting rights of the above three vehicles..
 
Place of completion Amsterdam
Date of completion February 7th 2019

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: -
LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 7408
EQS News ID: 773649

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=773649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEAL NETWORK SE
07:10aZEAL NETWORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
07:10aZEAL NETWORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
02/05ZEAL NETWORK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/05ZEAL NETWORK SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons ..
EQ
01/31ZEAL NETWORK : publishes offer to Lotto24 shareholders and announces start of ac..
EQ
01/31ZEAL NETWORK : publishes offer to Lotto24 shareholders and announces start of ac..
EQ
01/30ZEAL NETWORK SE : Upward Adjustment of EBIT Guidance (Profit Estimate)
EQ
01/30ZEAL NETWORK SE : Upward Adjustment of EBIT Guidance (Profit Estimate)
EQ
01/18ZEAL NETWORK SE : POLL RESULTS - GENERAL MEETING 18 January 2019
EQ
01/18ZEAL NETWORK : Shareholders approve resolutions for lotto24 takeover offer
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 158 M
EBIT 2018 38,2 M
Net income 2018 26,1 M
Finance 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 7,56
P/E ratio 2019 7,94
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 198 M
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34,0 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan Standiford Chief Operating Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE13.70%225
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.16.93%47 687
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.12%38 413
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.63%30 155
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL21.64%15 610
WYNN RESORTS32.90%14 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.