ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27-Sep-2019 / 11:11 CET/CEST

The Company has received a form TR-1 form on 26 September 2019 from Working Capital Management:





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Zeal Network SE 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X' if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an 'X') An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Working Capital Partners, Ltd.

High Street Partners, Ltd. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Cayman Islands 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 25 September 2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 26 September 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 20.18% NA 20.18% 4,511,693.00 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 19.35% NA 19.35% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary (GB00BHD66J44) -- 20.18% -- 20.18% SUBTOTAL 8. A 20.18% 20.18% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an 'X') Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Working Capital Partners, Ltd. 11.55% 0.00% 11.55% High Street Partners, Ltd. 8.63% 0.00% 8.63% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi Working Capital Advisors (UK) Ltd, replaces Working Capital Management Pte Ltd. as the investment manager of Working Capital Partners, Ltd. and High Street Partners, Ltd. Place of completion Singapore Date of completion 26 September 2019

