ZEAL Network SE: Two new EuroJackpot millionaires thanks to Lotto24 and Tipp24

18.11.2019 / 07:30

Still EUR 90 million in prize class one

EUR 22 million in prize class two

(Hamburg, 18 November 2019) In the Friday draw of the European lottery EuroJackpot, two customers of the ZEAL Group, a 36-year-old lottery player from Rhineland-Palatinate and a 78-year-old Bavarian, achieved two out of eight European-wide hits in the prize class two with five correct numbers and one of the two Euro numbers at Lotto24 (Lotto24.de) and Tipp24 (Tipp24.de, Tipp24.com) and can each look forward to EUR 1.6 million. The good thing for all other lottery players: the EuroJackpot was not cracked and still amounts to EUR 90 million in the draw on 22 November 2019 in prize class one, even in prize class two it is now EUR 22 million!

"We are delighted with our first two major winners after the business model change from the secondary lottery to the German lottery brokerage business. From now on, we can turn our customers into millionaires without having to bear the jackpot risk ourselves. We are keeping our fingers crossed for all Lotto24 and Tipp24 customers for the next EuroJackpot draw," says Dr Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE.

Following the successful completion of the takeover by ZEAL Network SE, Lotto24 AG has been part of the ZEAL Group since 14 May 2019. As a result of the business model change implemented on 15 October 2019, the previous Tipp24 secondary lottery returned to the lottery brokerage business permitted in Germany, so that jackpot-related winning pay-outs to the expense of the ZEAL Group will no longer occur as of this date.

Lotto24 and Tipp24 are official partners of the German Association of State Lottery Companies (DLTB).

About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, is a Hamburg based Group which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies through the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. Founded in Germany in 1999 as Tipp24 SE, it was initially set up as a lottery broker. In 2005, it was floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and became one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in Germany at the time. In 2009, the Group changed its focus from lottery brokerage to the secondary lottery business. Shortly after this, it moved its registered office to London and was renamed as ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. In May 2019, ZEAL completed the takeover of Lotto24 AG, returned its Tipp24 secondary lottery to the German brokerage business in October 2019 and relocated its registered office back to Germany in the same month.