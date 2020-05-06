Log in
ZEAL NETWORK SE

(TIM)
ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL back in the SDAX

05/06/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL back in the SDAX

06.05.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL back in the SDAX

(Hamburg, 6 May 2020) ZEAL Network SE (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, will be reinstated in the German SDAX index as of 8 May 2020. Deutsche Börse announced this unscheduled decision due to the takeover of another index-listed company on 5 May 2020.

The former Tipp24 AG had already been admitted to the SDAX in June 2009 but had to leave the index in June 2017 due to insufficient market capitalisation.

"We are pleased to be back in the SDAX," says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE. "We hope that now even more investors will take notice of the new ZEAL Network SE and recognize our great potential in the continuously growing online lottery brokerage business."

About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, is a Hamburg based Group which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies through the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. Founded in Germany in 1999, it was initially set up as a lottery broker. In 2005, it was floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and became one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in Germany at the time. In 2009, the Group changed its focus from lottery brokerage to the secondary lottery business. It moved its registered office to London and was renamed as ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. In May 2019, ZEAL completed the takeover of Lotto24 AG, returned its Tipp24 secondary lottery to the German brokerage business in October 2019 and relocated its registered office back to Germany in the same month.

Contact:
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 808 141-123
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de


06.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 808141-123
Fax: +49 (0)40 808 141-199
E-mail: frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241
WKN: ZEAL24
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1037025

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1037025  06.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1037025&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 74,0 M
EBIT 2020 -3,55 M
Net income 2020 -3,65 M
Finance 2020 135 M
Yield 2020 2,98%
P/E ratio 2020 -190x
P/E ratio 2021 108x
EV / Sales2020 6,78x
EV / Sales2021 6,16x
Capitalization 637 M
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,00  €
Last Close Price 28,50  €
Spread / Highest target 8,77%
Spread / Average Target 5,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Andreas de Maizière Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Thorsten H. Hehl Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE-5.48%701
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-34.17%34 833
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.04%33 285
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.30%28 210
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-3.37%9 902
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC4.82%9 624
