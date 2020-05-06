ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL back in the SDAX

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

06.05.2020 / 09:00

ZEAL back in the SDAX

(Hamburg, 6 May 2020) ZEAL Network SE (Lotto24.de, Tipp24.com), Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, will be reinstated in the German SDAX index as of 8 May 2020. Deutsche Börse announced this unscheduled decision due to the takeover of another index-listed company on 5 May 2020.

The former Tipp24 AG had already been admitted to the SDAX in June 2009 but had to leave the index in June 2017 due to insufficient market capitalisation.

"We are pleased to be back in the SDAX," says Helmut Becker, CEO of ZEAL Network SE. "We hope that now even more investors will take notice of the new ZEAL Network SE and recognize our great potential in the continuously growing online lottery brokerage business."

About ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL Network SE, Germany's leading online provider of state-licensed lottery products, is a Hamburg based Group which mainly brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies through the brands Lotto24.de and Tipp24.com, for which it receives a commission. The offerings include among others »Lotto 6aus49«, »Spiel 77«, »Super 6«, »EuroJackpot«, »GlücksSpirale«, lotto clubs, »Keno« and the »Deutsche Fernsehlotterie«. Founded in Germany in 1999, it was initially set up as a lottery broker. In 2005, it was floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and became one of the most successful initial public offerings (IPOs) in Germany at the time. In 2009, the Group changed its focus from lottery brokerage to the secondary lottery business. It moved its registered office to London and was renamed as ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. In May 2019, ZEAL completed the takeover of Lotto24 AG, returned its Tipp24 secondary lottery to the German brokerage business in October 2019 and relocated its registered office back to Germany in the same month.