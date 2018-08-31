Log in
ZEAL Network SE    TIM   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE (TIM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/31 12:15:19 pm
21.925 EUR   -0.11%
ZEAL NETWORK : Susan Standiford to leave ZEAL
PU
ZEAL NETWORK : Susan Standiford to leave ZEAL
EQ
ZEAL NETWORK : delivers positive first-half performance
EQ
ZEAL Network : Susan Standiford to leave ZEAL

08/31/2018 | 11:42am CEST

31.08.2018 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Susan Standiford to leave ZEAL

London, 31 August 2018

ZEAL Group, the world's leading lottery innovator, today announced that Chief Operating Officer, Susan Standiford, has decided to step down in order to dedicate more time to her non-executive directorship and advisory positions and start-up investments.

Susan joined the Group in May 2015 and has overseen the transformation of ZEAL's technology platforms, giving it more power, speed and flexibility as the Group internationalised. She also took on responsibility for the HR function and led the Group's launches into Norway and the Netherlands.

Helmut Becker, CEO, said: 'I'd like to thank Susan for her invaluable contribution to the Group over the last three years; turbo-charging our technology capability while at the same time reducing its cost, and launching our new primary lottery products into two new international markets. I wish her much luck in her future endeavours.'

Susan Standiford, Chief Operating Officer, said: 'It has been a tough decision to leave ZEAL but the time is now right for me to focus on my other interests, including my non-executive directorship and advisory positions, start-up investments, and my work mentoring the next generation of tech superstars. I am incredibly proud of the great tech platform we have put in place, the innovative new lotteries we have launched, and the progress we have made in pursuing our vision to create a better world of lottery.'

Susan will step down as a Board member at the end of August and her responsibilities will be split between the existing leadership team. Susan will support the transition through to the end of the year.

- ENDS -

Contacts:

Media Relations:
Matt Drage, Head of Communications
+44 (0) 7976 872 861
matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk

Investor Relations:
Frank Hoffmann, Investor Relations Manager
+44 (0) 20 3739 7123
frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

Notes to Editor:

  1. ZEAL is an international group of companies reinventing the world of lottery.
  2. Specialising in the online lottery space, the company was founded in 1999 as Tipp24 SE and renamed as ZEAL Network SE in 2014.
  3. The company is based in London, and its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
  4. Since its incorporation, ZEAL has generated stakes of more than EUR3 billion and, across the Group, paid out more than EUR1.5 billion in winnings.
  5. ZEAL Group includes all subsidiaries of ZEAL Network SE and the affiliated companies of the independent shareholding myLotto24 Ltd.

31.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

ZEAL Network SE published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:41:11 UTC
