ZEAL Network : Susan Standiford to leave ZEAL

31.08.2018 / 11:30

Susan Standiford to leave ZEAL

London, 31 August 2018

ZEAL Group, the world's leading lottery innovator, today announced that Chief Operating Officer, Susan Standiford, has decided to step down in order to dedicate more time to her non-executive directorship and advisory positions and start-up investments.

Susan joined the Group in May 2015 and has overseen the transformation of ZEAL's technology platforms, giving it more power, speed and flexibility as the Group internationalised. She also took on responsibility for the HR function and led the Group's launches into Norway and the Netherlands.

Helmut Becker, CEO, said: 'I'd like to thank Susan for her invaluable contribution to the Group over the last three years; turbo-charging our technology capability while at the same time reducing its cost, and launching our new primary lottery products into two new international markets. I wish her much luck in her future endeavours.'

Susan Standiford, Chief Operating Officer, said: 'It has been a tough decision to leave ZEAL but the time is now right for me to focus on my other interests, including my non-executive directorship and advisory positions, start-up investments, and my work mentoring the next generation of tech superstars. I am incredibly proud of the great tech platform we have put in place, the innovative new lotteries we have launched, and the progress we have made in pursuing our vision to create a better world of lottery.'

Susan will step down as a Board member at the end of August and her responsibilities will be split between the existing leadership team. Susan will support the transition through to the end of the year.

