Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ZEAL Network SE    TIM   GB00BHD66J44

ZEAL NETWORK SE (TIM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/15 05:46:33 am
23.975 EUR   -0.52%
2017ZEAL NETWORK SE : quaterly earnings release
2017European shares lower as UBS weighs on banks; Tesco surges
RE
2016ZEAL NETWORK SE : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ZEAL Network : co-founder and shareholder Marc Peters announces support for planned combination with Lotto24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:30am EST

DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZEAL co-founder and shareholder Marc Peters announces support for planned combination with Lotto24

15.01.2019 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Press release

ZEAL co-founder and shareholder Marc Peters announces support for planned combination with Lotto24

(London, 15 January 2019)

ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") has announced that Marc Peters, co-founder and a significant shareholder in ZEAL, today declared his support for the planned transaction with Lotto24 AG ("Lotto24").
 
In a letter to the company today, Mr. Peters confirmed his firm intention to vote in favour of the resolutions in the upcoming General Meeting of ZEAL on 18 January 2019.
 
Marc Peters commented: "Having reviewed the proposed transaction as well as the recent changes in the regulatory environment in detail, I have come to the conclusion that both the business model change as well as the proposed transaction with Lotto24 are the right way forward for the company."
 
ZEAL views the endorsement by Mr. Peters as further confirmation that the planned transformation of its business model in Germany to lottery brokerage and the creation of the leading private digital lottery broker in Germany through the combination with Lotto24 is the best strategy for the company.
 
The General Meeting will take place on 18 January. Shareholders who are unable to attend in person are encouraged to submit proxy votes before the deadline of 09.00 GMT on Wednesday 16 January.
 
ENDS


Contacts:

Media:
Matt Drage
Head of Corporate Communications, ZEAL Network
T: +44 (0)7976 872 861
matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk

Lutz Golsch, FTI Consulting
T: +49 69 920 37 110
M: +49 173 6517710
lutz.golsch@fticonsulting.com

Investors:
Frank Hoffmann
Investor Relations Manager, ZEAL Network
T: +44 (0) 20 3739 7123
frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk


Important note
This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an offer to purchase or exchange nor an invitation to sell or to make an offer to exchange, securities of Lotto24 AG ('Lotto24') or ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL'). The final terms and further provisions regarding the public takeover offer will be disclosed in the offer document once its publication will have been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). ZEAL reserves the right to deviate in the final terms and conditions of the public takeover offer from the basic information described herein. Investors and holders of securities of Lotto24 are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements in connection with the public takeover offer as soon as they are published, as they contain or will contain important information.

The offer will be made exclusively under the laws of the Federal Republic of Germany, in particular under the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz (WpÜG)). The offer will not be made pursuant to the provisions of jurisdictions other than those of the Federal Republic of Germany. Therefore, no other announcements, registrations, admissions or approvals of the offer outside of the Federal Republic of Germany have been filed, arranged for or granted.

The ZEAL shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or any other jurisdiction of the United States of America ('USA'). Therefore, subject to certain exceptions, ZEAL shares may not be offered or sold within the USA or in any other jurisdiction where to do so would be a violation of applicable law. There is no public offering of ZEAL shares in the USA.

To the extent this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They are characterised by the words 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume', 'plan' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of ZEAL and the persons acting in conjunction with ZEAL, for example with regard to the potential consequences of the takeover offer for Lotto24, for those shareholders of Lotto24 who choose not to accept the takeover offer or for future financial results of Lotto24. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which ZEAL and the persons acting in conjunction with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by ZEAL or the persons acting in conjunction with it. Actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release are not directed to or intended for release, publication or distribution (in whole or in part) directly or indirectly into or from the USA or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction, nor are they directed to, or intended for use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in the USA or in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such release, distribution, publication, availability or use would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

15.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
5th Floor One New Change
EC4M 9AF London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

766187  15.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=766187&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEAL NETWORK SE
05:30aZEAL NETWORK : co-founder and shareholder Marc Peters announces support for plan..
EQ
01/14ZEAL NETWORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
01/14ZEAL NETWORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
01/11LOTTO24 : Lottoland offer for Tipp24 raises stakes in German lottery battle
RE
01/11ZEAL NETWORK : rejects non-binding offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its ..
EQ
01/11ZEAL NETWORK : rejects non-binding offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its ..
EQ
01/11ZEAL NETWORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
01/11ZEAL NETWORK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
01/11ZEAL NETWORK : receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its ..
EQ
01/11ZEAL NETWORK : receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 158 M
EBIT 2018 38,2 M
Net income 2018 26,1 M
Finance 2018 138 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 7,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 202 M
Chart ZEAL NETWORK SE
Duration : Period :
ZEAL Network SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEAL NETWORK SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34,0 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helmut Becker Chief Executive Officer
Peter Steiner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susan Standiford Chief Operating Officer
Jonas Mattsson Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Jaster Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEAL NETWORK SE15.87%232
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.9.43%43 730
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.43%35 717
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.12%25 537
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL15.42%14 445
WYNN RESORTS9.29%11 755
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.