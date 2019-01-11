Log in
ZEAL NETWORK SE
ZEAL Network : receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets

01/11/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets

11-Jan-2019 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets

ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ("Lottoland") for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL's fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited.

The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million.

The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf

ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications.


Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations

ZEAL
5th Floor - One New Change
London EC4M 9AF

T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123
F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199

frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
5th Floor One New Change
EC4M 9AF London
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

765351  11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
