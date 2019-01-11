ZEAL Network : receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets

ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets
ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL') has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ('Lottoland') for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL's fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited.
The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million.
The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf
ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications.
Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations
ZEAL
5th Floor - One New Change
London EC4M 9AF
T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123
F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199
frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk