ZEAL Network : receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets

ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets



11-Jan-2019 / 11:39 CET/CEST

ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL') has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ('Lottoland') for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL's fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited.

The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million.

The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf

ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications.

Contact:Frank Hoffmann, CEFAInvestor RelationsZEAL5th Floor - One New ChangeLondon EC4M 9AFT +44 (0) 20 3739-7123F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk