Company announcement – No. 01 / 2020

Zealand Pharma announces bid to acquire Valeritas

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) has submitted a bid to acquire substantially all assets of Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX), a U.S. based commercial-stage company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes



The contemplated bid provides an opportunity for Zealand Pharma to acquire a revenue-generating business and infrastructure



If completed, Zealand Pharma will pay a total cash consideration of $23 million

Copenhagen, February 10, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces a bid to acquire substantially all assets from Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) for a total cash consideration of $23 million and the assumption of certain liabilities related to the ongoing business, pursuant to the terms of the “stalking horse” asset purchase agreement entered into with Valeritas (as described below).

On February 9, 2020, Valeritas and its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. At that time, Zealand entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets from Valeritas. Under the terms of the agreement, Zealand serves as the stalking horse bidder in a sale process.

The proposed sale is to be conducted through a Court-supervised sale process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code and will be subject to Court-approved bidding procedures and receipt of competing offers at auction. If Zealand’s bid is selected, the sale will be subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court and certain other closing conditions. There can be no certainty that the transaction will be concluded.

Zealand’s strategy is to become a fully integrated biotechnology company with commercial operations in the U.S., and Zealand is preparing for the anticipated launch of the dasiglucagon HypoPal® rescue pen in 2021, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The contemplated bid provides Zealand with an opportunity to acquire a revenue-generating business and infrastructure, accelerating ongoing efforts to prepare for the anticipated dasiglucagon HypoPal® launch while leveraging the Valeritas organization’s experience and relationships within the U.S. diabetes market.

Valeritas is a U.S.-based commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes. Valeritas’ product, the V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, affordable, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery device option for adult patients requiring insulin that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots. Valeritas reported revenue of $22.4 million and loss before income taxes of $41.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Valeritas also reported having 142 full-time employees as of September 30, 2019.

Due to the nature of this bankruptcy sale process, no comments can be made on the financial impact of the potential acquisition or any related guidance. As a reminder, Zealand Pharma plans to announce results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 on March 12, 2020. Zealand will provide further updates as relevant information becomes available.

Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to Zealand Pharma in this transaction.





