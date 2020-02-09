Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Zealand Pharma A/S    ZEAL   DK0060257814

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

(ZEAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zealand Pharma announces bid to acquire Valeritas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 08:40pm EST

Company announcement – No. 01 / 2020

Zealand Pharma announces bid to acquire Valeritas

  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) has submitted a bid to acquire substantially all assets of Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX), a U.S. based commercial-stage company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes
     
  • The contemplated bid provides an opportunity for Zealand Pharma to acquire a revenue-generating business and infrastructure
     
  • If completed, Zealand Pharma will pay a total cash consideration of $23 million

              

Copenhagen, February 10, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces a bid to acquire substantially all assets from Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) for a total cash consideration of $23 million and the assumption of certain liabilities related to the ongoing business, pursuant to the terms of the “stalking horse” asset purchase agreement entered into with Valeritas (as described below).

On February 9, 2020, Valeritas and its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. At that time, Zealand entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets from Valeritas. Under the terms of the agreement, Zealand serves as the stalking horse bidder in a sale process.

The proposed sale is to be conducted through a Court-supervised sale process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code and will be subject to Court-approved bidding procedures and receipt of competing offers at auction. If Zealand’s bid is selected, the sale will be subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court and certain other closing conditions. There can be no certainty that the transaction will be concluded.

Zealand’s strategy is to become a fully integrated biotechnology company with commercial operations in the U.S., and Zealand is preparing for the anticipated launch of the dasiglucagon HypoPal® rescue pen in 2021, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The contemplated bid provides Zealand with an opportunity to acquire a revenue-generating business and infrastructure, accelerating ongoing efforts to prepare for the anticipated dasiglucagon HypoPal® launch while leveraging the Valeritas organization’s experience and relationships within the U.S. diabetes market.

Valeritas is a U.S.-based commercial-stage medical technology company focused on improving health and simplifying life for people with diabetes. Valeritas’ product, the V-Go® Wearable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, affordable, all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery device option for adult patients requiring insulin that is worn like a patch and can eliminate the need for taking multiple daily shots. Valeritas reported revenue of $22.4 million and loss before income taxes of $41.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Valeritas also reported having 142 full-time employees as of September 30, 2019.

Due to the nature of this bankruptcy sale process, no comments can be made on the financial impact of the potential acquisition or any related guidance. As a reminder, Zealand Pharma plans to announce results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 on March 12, 2020. Zealand will provide further updates as relevant information becomes available.

Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to Zealand Pharma in this transaction.


Conference call today, February 10 at 3 PM CET / 9 AM ET

Zealand’s management will host a conference call today, February 10, at 3:00 PM CET / 9:00 AM ET. Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Dallas, and Marino Garcia, Senior Vice President of Business Development and International Commercial. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:
Denmark....................... +45 32 72 80 42
United Kingdom............ +44 (0) 844 571 8892
United States................ +1 631 510 7495
United States, toll free.. +1 866 966 1396
France.......................... +33 (0) 176700794
Netherlands.................. +31 (0) 207143545
Passcode.......................  3117328

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5xfg2biu, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com). Participants are advised to register for the webcast at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start.

A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.


For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
+45 50 60 38 00 investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication
lpm@zealandpharma.com


About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focuses on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and a pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Søborg, Denmark. For further information about the company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.  


Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking Statements
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand’s expectations or forecasts of future events, including in respect of the timing, terms and success of the contemplated acquisition described herein and the integration of the contemplated acquired company. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, including the contingencies of the Section 363 process under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and court approval thereunder, and the company’s ability to successfully on-board the contemplated acquired products and corporate personnel, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zealand as of the date of this release. Information contained in this press release concerning Valeritas Holdings, Inc. is taken from reports filed by such company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has not been independently verified by Zealand Pharma.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
08:40pZealand Pharma announces bid to acquire Valeritas
GL
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securi..
PU
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : increases its share capital as a consequence of exercise of..
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : partner Beta Bionics receives FDA Breakthrough Device Desig..
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : announces amendments to its Articles of Association followi..
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : Financial calendar for Zealand Pharma in 2020
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : partner Beta Bionics receives FDA Breakthrough Device Desig..
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securi..
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : grants new warrants under the employee warrant program
AQ
2019ZEALAND PHARMA A/S : initiates second Phase 3 trial with dasiglucagon for the tr..
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 192 M
EBIT 2019 -430 M
Net income 2019 -397 M
Finance 2019 1 376 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -18,8x
EV / Sales2019 40,9x
EV / Sales2020 77,4x
Capitalization 9 242 M
Chart ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Duration : Period :
Zealand Pharma A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEALAND PHARMA A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 247,71  DKK
Last Close Price 256,80  DKK
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emmanuel Dulac President & Chief Executive Officer
Alf Gunnar Martin Nicklasson Chairman
Ivan M. Møller Senior VP-Technical Development & Operations
Matthew D. Dallas Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Adam Steensberg Chief Medical & Development Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEALAND PHARMA A/S7.99%1 302
GILEAD SCIENCES5.99%81 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.64%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.83%36 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.14%22 530
GENMAB10.50%14 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group