ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

(ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on August 13 at 4 pm CET (10am ET) to present second quarter results for 2020

08/06/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Press Release – No. 42 / 2020

Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on August 13 at 4 pm CET (10am ET) to present second quarter results for 2020

Copenhagen, DK August 6, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), announced that it will host a conference call on August 13, 2020 at 4 pm CET (10 am ET) following the announcement of results for the second quarter of 2020.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas, and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark, Copenhagen............... +45 32 72 80 42
United Kingdom.......................... +44 (0) 844 571 8892
United States.............................. +1 631 510 7495
France, Paris.............................. +33 (0) 176700794
Netherlands, Amsterdam ............ +31 (0) 207143545

Confirmation Code: ...................... 1775754

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fxsmie47, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). Due to increased demand of conference call services, it could take longer to be connected to the call. Participants are advised to register for the webcast 30 minutes before the scheduled start, if possible. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.
Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement
The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Mads Kronborg
Zealand Pharma
MKronborg@zealandpharma.com

Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
Mads Kronborg
Zealand Pharma
MKronborg@zealandpharma.com

David Rosen
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
