ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

ZEALAND PHARMA A/S

(ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on March 12 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present full year results for 2019

02/26/2020 | 03:15am EST

Press Release – No. 02 / 2020

Zealand Pharma hosts conference call on March 12 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present full year results for 2019

Copenhagen, February 26, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), announces that it will host a conference call on March 12, 2020 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) following the announcement of results for the full year 2019.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Dallas, and Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Adam Steensberg. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English, and the dial-in numbers are:

Denmark, Copenhagen............... +45 32 72 80 42
United Kingdom.......................... +44 (0) 844 571 8892
United States.............................. +1 631 510 7495
France, Paris.............................. +33 (0) 176700794
Netherlands, Amsterdam ............ +31 (0) 207143545

Confirmation Code: ...................... 4386995

A live audio webcast of the call, including an accompanying slide presentation, will be available via the following link, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/us9w9frz, and will be accessible on the Investor section of Zealand’s website (www.zealandpharma.com/investor). Participants are advised to register for the webcast at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start. A recording of the event and a transcript will be available on the Investor section of Zealand’s website after the call.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
+45 50 60 38 00 investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication
lpm@zealandpharma.com

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Søborg), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.  

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
