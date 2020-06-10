Log in
Zealand Pharma to leverage Intomics bioinformatics platform within peptide drug discovery and development process

06/10/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Press Release – No. 07 / 2020

Zealand Pharma to leverage Intomics bioinformatics platform within peptide drug discovery and development process

  • The research agreement enhances Zealand Pharma’s ability to use ‘Big Data’, artificial intelligence and machine learning in the discovery and development of next generation peptide therapeutics
     
  • From its competences within AI, machine learning, and network biology, Intomics has developed the inBio platform, which has been successfully used for accelerating R&D, including identification of novel targets, discovery of biomarkers, patient stratification, and precision medicine

Copenhagen, June 10, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company changing lives with innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced a two-year research agreement with Intomics A/S to focus on using integrated bioinformatics and systems biology to complement Zealand’s early pipeline activities.

Built on more than 20 years of expertise in the discovery and development of peptide therapeutics, Zealand is increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning as tools to power integration of clinical, biological and chemical data to explore new drug targets and pathways.

For more than a decade, Intomics has worked closely with a wide range of pharma companies on deriving core biological insight from large-scale data using network biology approaches, machine learning and artificial intelligence. The companies will work together to develop Zealand’s competencies in integrated bioinformatics, in a scalable way and aligned with Zealand’s strategic direction.

“We continue to enhance Zealand Pharma’s capabilities in ‘Big Data’ integration and analytics, and this research agreement will further strengthen these efforts,” said Rie Schultz Hansen, Vice President and Head of Discovery and Innovation at Zealand Pharma. “Integrated bioinformatics are an important tool to enable quicker more precise drug discovery, and will support our effort to bring next generation peptide drugs to patients.”

In connection with the research agreement, Zealand Pharma will become a development partner of inBio Discover™, which is part of Intomics’ platform solution for data analysis and interpretation. The unique inBio platform enables search, analysis, visualization and understanding of biological networks. A team of Zealand researchers will use this tool, combined with Zealand’s own data, to explore novel aspects of biology, and produce unexplored avenues to identifiy new targets.

“We are very excited about continuing the development of the inBio Discover with Zealand,” said Thomas Skøt Jensen, CEO and co-founder of Intomics. “We have worked closely with leading pharma companies on the development of the inBio Platform and will continue this user-driven development.”

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.  

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
+45 50 60 38 00
investors@zealandpharma.com

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication
LMorvan@zealandpharma.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
