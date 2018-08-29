INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zebra Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zebra Technologies Corporation (“Zebra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZBRA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zebra acquired competitor Motorola’s Enterprise division in April 2014. At the time of the merger, Zebra touted synergies and cost savings based on this merger. In fact, Zebra faced huge costs integrating the former Motorola business into its existing structure. The false statements about the merger resulted in Zebra restating its financial reports for all of 2015 as well as the first two quarters of 2016. The investigation will examine the actions of Zebra’s board of directors to determine if the board breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders or mismanaged Zebra.

