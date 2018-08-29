Log in
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (ZBRA)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zebra Technologies Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/29/2018 | 03:01am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zebra Technologies Corporation (“Zebra” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZBRA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zebra acquired competitor Motorola’s Enterprise division in April 2014. At the time of the merger, Zebra touted synergies and cost savings based on this merger. In fact, Zebra faced huge costs integrating the former Motorola business into its existing structure. The false statements about the merger resulted in Zebra restating its financial reports for all of 2015 as well as the first two quarters of 2016. The investigation will examine the actions of Zebra’s board of directors to determine if the board breached its fiduciary duty to shareholders or mismanaged Zebra.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
