Robbins Arroyo LLP: Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Zebra Technologies
Corporation (NasdaqGS: ZBRA) have filed a complaint against the
company's officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary
duties and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Zebra,
together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range
of automatic identification and data capture products worldwide.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/zebra-technologies-corporation-aug-2018/
Zebra Accused of Downplaying Complications With Motorola
Enterprise Acquisition
According to the complaint, in April 2014, Zebra announced that it would
acquire Motorola Incorporated's Enterprise division. Zebra officials
subsequently schemed to conceal the complications associated with the
flawed integration of Motorola and the significant costs associated with
remedying them. Although Zebra said that the acquisition would result in
cost savings and was progressing as planned, Zebra would have to spend
up to $200 million to fix the systemic problems with the IT systems
migration and to rebrand the operations of Motorola Enterprise. Zebra
finally disclosed on November 1, 2016, that it would restate its
previously issued financial statements for the full year of 2015, and
the first and second quarters of 2016, citing incremental spending for
the IT systems integration.
Zebra Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005597/en/