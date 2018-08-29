Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Zebra Technologies Corporation – ZBRA

08/29/2018 | 12:59am CEST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In April 2014, Zebra announced the acquisition of its competitor Motorola Incorporated’s Enterprise division. As a result of this acquisition, Zebra faced monumental costs integrating Motorola’s business, but concealed such costs, and instead touted cost savings resulting from the merger. Ultimately, Zebra was required to spend $200 million to integrate Motorola’s business. The falsely-reported synergy and integration costs forced Zebra to restate its financial reporting for all of 2015 and the first two quarters of 2016. The investigation concerns whether Zebra’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Zebra, and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.

If you currently own shares of Zebra, please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1171.html for more information. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
