Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Zebra Technologies Corporation – ZBRA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of
Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) resulting from allegations
that management may have issued materially misleading business
information to the investing public.
In April 2014, Zebra announced the acquisition of its competitor
Motorola Incorporated’s Enterprise division. As a result of this
acquisition, Zebra faced monumental costs integrating Motorola’s
business, but concealed such costs, and instead touted cost savings
resulting from the merger. Ultimately, Zebra was required to spend $200
million to integrate Motorola’s business. The falsely-reported synergy
and integration costs forced Zebra to restate its financial reporting
for all of 2015 and the first two quarters of 2016. The investigation
concerns whether Zebra’s board of directors breached its fiduciary
duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Zebra, and/or committed
abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.
