Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Zebra Technologies Corporation – ZBRA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by management of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) resulting from allegations that management may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

In April 2014, Zebra announced the acquisition of its competitor Motorola Incorporated’s Enterprise division. As a result of this acquisition, Zebra faced monumental costs integrating Motorola’s business, but concealed such costs, and instead touted cost savings resulting from the merger. Ultimately, Zebra was required to spend $200 million to integrate Motorola’s business. The falsely-reported synergy and integration costs forced Zebra to restate its financial reporting for all of 2015 and the first two quarters of 2016. The investigation concerns whether Zebra’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged Zebra, and/or committed abuses of control as a result of the foregoing.

