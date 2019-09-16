Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

09/16/2019 | 06:42pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that purchasers of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NasdaqGS: ZBRA) have filed a complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Zebra, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture products worldwide.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Zebra's misconduct, click here.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Accused of Downplaying Complications with Motorola Enterprise Acquisition

According to the complaint, in April 2014, Zebra announced that it would acquire Motorola Incorporated's Enterprise division. Zebra officials subsequently schemed to conceal the complications associated with the flawed integration of Motorola and the significant costs associated with remedying them. Although Zebra said that the acquisition would result in cost savings and was progressing as planned, Zebra would have to spend up to $200 million to fix the systemic problems with the IT systems migration and to rebrand the operations of Motorola Enterprise. Zebra finally disclosed on November 1, 2016, that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for the full year of 2015, and the first and second quarters of 2016, citing incremental spending for the IT systems integration.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 500 M
EBIT 2019 903 M
Net income 2019 546 M
Debt 2019 1 290 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
Capitalization 10 974 M
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 238,90  $
Last Close Price 202,78  $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.28.85%11 103
HEXAGON20.96%18 798
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) CO. LTD68.53%16 693
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED52.01%11 451
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC16.28%8 401
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%8 361
