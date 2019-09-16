Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that purchasers of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NasdaqGS: ZBRA) have filed a complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Zebra, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture products worldwide.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Accused of Downplaying Complications with Motorola Enterprise Acquisition

According to the complaint, in April 2014, Zebra announced that it would acquire Motorola Incorporated's Enterprise division. Zebra officials subsequently schemed to conceal the complications associated with the flawed integration of Motorola and the significant costs associated with remedying them. Although Zebra said that the acquisition would result in cost savings and was progressing as planned, Zebra would have to spend up to $200 million to fix the systemic problems with the IT systems migration and to rebrand the operations of Motorola Enterprise. Zebra finally disclosed on November 1, 2016, that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for the full year of 2015, and the first and second quarters of 2016, citing incremental spending for the IT systems integration.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Shareholders Have Legal Options

