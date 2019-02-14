Zebra Technologies : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results 0 02/14/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Highlights Strong fourth-quarter net sales of $1,137 million; year-over-year growth of 10.8%

Fourth-quarter net income of $115 million and net income per diluted share of $2.11

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 33% year-over-year to $3.10

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 17.6% year-over-year to $240 million; and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 bps year-over-year to 21.1%

Generated $785 million of cash from operations and $721 million of free cash flow in 2018 Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. “Our teams executed well in the fourth quarter, driving us to an exceptional finish to 2018. Sales, EBITDA margin, and earnings per share, each exceeded our outlook. Strong free cash flow enabled us to reduce our net debt leverage ratio to 1.8x,” said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. “Our momentum continues into 2019 with our leading portfolio of solutions and strong order backlog. We are well-positioned to accelerate our strategy through organic and inorganic investments to drive our enterprise asset intelligence vision.” $ in millions, except per share amounts 4Q18 4Q17 Change FY18 FY17 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,137 $ 1,026 10.8 % $ 4,218 $ 3,722 13.3 % Gross profit 539 469 14.9 % 1,981 1,710 15.8 % Net income 115 4 2,775.0 % 421 17 2,376.5 % Net income per diluted share $ 2.11 $ 0.07 2,914.3 % $ 7.76 $ 0.32 2,325.0 % Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,137 $ 1,026 10.8 % $ 4,218 $ 3,725 13.2 % Organic net sales growth 9.1 % 11.1 % Adjusted gross profit 542 470 15.3 % 1,988 1,716 15.9 % Adjusted gross margin 47.7 % 45.8 % 190 bps 47.1 % 46.1 % 100 bps Adjusted EBITDA 240 204 17.6 % 873 692 26.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.1 % 19.9 % 120 bps 20.7 % 18.6 % 210 bps Non-GAAP net income $ 169 $ 126 34.1 % $ 598 $ 379 57.8 % Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 3.10 $ 2.33 33.0 % $ 11.01 $ 7.05 56.2 % Reported (GAAP) results Net sales were $1,137 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1,026 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $770 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $675 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $367 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $351 million in the prior year period. Fourth-quarter 2018 gross profit was $539 million compared to $469 million in the comparable prior year period. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $115 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted (Non-GAAP) results Consolidated adjusted net sales were $1,137 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $1,026 million in the prior year period, an increase of 10.8%. Consolidated organic net sales growth for the fourth quarter was 9.1% reflecting growth in all regions, led by APAC, North America and Latin America. Fourth-quarter year-over-year organic net sales growth was 11.6% in the EVM segment and 4.3% in the AIT segment. Consolidated adjusted gross margin increased to 47.7% for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 45.8% in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to favorable business mix and the favorable impact of currency changes, partially offset by the imposition of tariffs on certain products imported from China into the United States. Adjusted operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $320 million from $287 million in the prior year period primarily due to growth in the business and increased incentive compensation expense related to improved operating results. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to $240 million, or 21.1% of adjusted net sales, compared to $204 million, or 19.9% of adjusted net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily due to higher gross profit margin. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $169 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, compared with $126 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. A lower tax rate and lower interest costs also contributed to the year-over-year improvement. Balance Sheet and Cash Flow As of December 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $44 million and total debt of $1,600 million. For the full year 2018, free cash flow was $721 million, which includes $33 million received from commencement of our program to factor certain of the company's accounts receivables. The company generated $785 million of operating cash flow and incurred capital expenditures of $64 million. In 2018, the company made net debt repayments of $657 million. The company also made cash interest payments of $90 million and paid $87 million in cash in connection with our acquisition of Xplore Technologies. Outlook First Quarter 2019 The company expects first-quarter 2019 net sales to increase approximately 6% to 9% from the first quarter of 2018. This expectation includes an approximately 150-200 basis point additive impact from the acquisition of Xplore Technologies, and an approximately 100 basis point negative impact from foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 21% for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.95. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 16%. Full Year 2019 The company expects full-year 2019 net sales to increase approximately 4% to 7% from 2018. This expectation includes an approximately 1 percentage point positive impact from the acquisition of Xplore Technologies, and an approximately 50 basis point negative impact from foreign currency translation. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly higher than 21% for the full-year 2019, favorable to 2018. For the full-year 2019, the company expects to generate free cash flow of at least $625 million. The outlook amounts provided above do not include any projected results from the proposed acquisition of Temptime Corporation, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019. Conference Call Notification Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of Zebra’s conference call regarding the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. The conference call will be held today, Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). To view the webcast, visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. About Zebra Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company’s outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company’s forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra’s industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra’s hardware and software products and competitors’ product offerings, and the potential effects of technological changes. The continued uncertainty over future global economic conditions, the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, a disruption in our ability to obtain products from vendors as a result of supply chain constraints, natural disasters or other circumstances could restrict sales and negatively affect customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra’s ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions will also have an impact on results. Foreign exchange rates will have an effect on financial results because of the large percentage of our international sales. The outcome of litigation in which Zebra may be involved is another factor. The success of integrating acquisitions could also affect profitability, reported results and the company’s competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra’s sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of our financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook,” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect the company’s future operations and results can be found in Zebra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q . Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of “adjusted net sales,” “adjusted gross profit,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Non-GAAP net income,” “Non-GAAP earnings per share,” “free cash flow,” “organic net sales growth,” and “adjusted operating expenses.” Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present Non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP. The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Outlook” above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company’s businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating, for certain currencies, current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year, rather than the exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, the company excludes the impact of its foreign currency hedging program in both the current year and prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company’s performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44 $ 62 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $3 million as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 520 479 Inventories, net 520 458 Income tax receivable 24 40 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54 24 Total Current assets 1,162 1,063 Property, plant and equipment, net 249 264 Goodwill 2,495 2,465 Other intangibles, net 232 299 Long-term deferred income taxes 114 119 Other long-term assets 87 65 Total Assets $ 4,339 $ 4,275 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 157 $ 51 Accounts payable 552 424 Accrued liabilities 322 296 Deferred revenue 210 186 Income taxes payable 60 43 Total Current liabilities 1,301 1,000 Long-term debt 1,434 2,176 Long-term deferred income taxes 8 — Long-term deferred revenue 172 148 Other long-term liabilities 89 117 Total Liabilities 3,004 3,441 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued — — Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,0000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 294 257 Treasury stock at cost, 18,280,673 and 18,915,762 shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (613 ) (620 ) Retained earnings 1,688 1,248 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (35 ) (52 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,335 834 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,339 $ 4,275 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales Tangible products $ 998 $ 899 $ 3,685 $ 3,223 Services and software 139 127 533 499 Total Net sales 1,137 1,026 4,218 3,722 Cost of sales: Tangible products 503 470 1,871 1,677 Services and software 95 87 366 335 Total Cost of sales 598 557 2,237 2,012 Gross profit 539 469 1,981 1,710 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 122 112 483 448 Research and development 121 98 444 389 General and administrative 89 87 328 301 Amortization of intangible assets 26 33 97 184 Acquisition and integration costs — — 8 50 Exit and restructuring costs 2 6 11 16 Total Operating expenses 360 336 1,371 1,388 Operating income 179 133 610 322 Other (expenses) income: Foreign exchange loss — (3 ) (5 ) (1 ) Interest expense, net (39 ) (51 ) (91 ) (227 ) Other, net 8 (1 ) 10 (6 ) Total Other expenses, net (31 ) (55 ) (86 ) (234 ) Income (loss) before income tax 148 78 524 88 Income tax expense 33 74 103 71 Net income (loss) $ 115 $ 4 $ 421 $ 17 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 2.14 $ 0.07 $ 7.86 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.11 $ 0.07 $ 7.76 $ 0.32 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 421 $ 17 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 175 263 Investment (Gain)/Loss (10 ) 1 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 15 38 Share-based compensation 45 35 Debt extinguishment costs 1 65 Deferred income taxes 2 (9 ) Unrealized gain on forward interest rate swaps (8 ) (2 ) Other, net 4 4 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (31 ) 161 Inventories, net (43 ) (110 ) Other assets (12 ) 16 Accounts payable 122 (49 ) Accrued liabilities 35 13 Deferred revenue 51 17 Income taxes 24 26 Other operating activities (6 ) (8 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 785 478 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (72 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (64 ) (50 ) Proceeds from the sale of long-term investments 2 — Purchases of long-term investments (3 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (137 ) (51 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of debt issuance costs and discounts (2 ) (5 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 909 1,371 Payments of long term-debt (1,566 ) (1,825 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs (1 ) (65 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan purchases 10 12 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (11 ) (5 ) Net cash used in financing activities (661 ) (517 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5 ) (4 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18 ) (94 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 62 156 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 44 $ 62 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 76 $ 65 Interest paid $ 90 $ 195 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth 4.6 % 14.1 % 10.8 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translation(1) (0.3 )% (0.6 )% (0.4 )% Impact of Xplore acquisition(2) — (1.9 )% (1.3 )% Organic Net sales growth 4.3 % 11.6 % 9.1 % Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth 8.5 % 15.8 % 13.3 % Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translation(1) (1.5 )% (1.6 )% (1.6 )% Impact of Xplore acquisition(2) — (0.8 )% (0.6 )% Organic Net sales growth 7.0 % 13.4 % 11.1 % (1) Operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating, for certain currencies, the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, rather than the exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, we exclude the impact of the company’s foreign currency hedging program in both the current and prior year periods. (2) For purposes of computing Organic Net Sales, amounts directly attributable to the Xplore acquisition (included in our consolidated results beginning August 14, 2018) will be excluded for 12-months following the acquisition date. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 367 $ 770 $ 1,137 $ 351 $ 675 $ 1,026 Reported Gross profit (2) 182 359 539 169 300 469 Gross Margin 49.6 % 46.6 % 47.4 % 48.1 % 44.4 % 45.7 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 367 $ 770 $ 1,137 $ 351 $ 675 $ 1,026 Adjusted Gross profit (3) 182 360 542 169 301 470 Adjusted Gross Margin 49.6 % 46.8 % 47.7 % 48.1 % 44.6 % 45.8 % (1) Fiscal 2017 consolidated results include corporate eliminations which are related to the Enterprise Acquisition in October 2014 and are not reported in segment results. (2) Fiscal 2018 consolidated results include corporate eliminations which are related to the Xplore Acquisition in August 2018 and are not reported in segment results. (3) Adjusted Gross profit excludes purchase accounting adjustments and share-based compensation expense. Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales (1) $ 1,423 $ 2,795 $ 4,218 $ 1,311 $ 2,414 $ 3,722 Reported Gross profit (2) 710 1,274 1,981 640 1,073 1,710 Gross Margin 49.9 % 45.6 % 47.0 % 48.8 % 44.4 % 45.9 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 1,423 $ 2,795 $ 4,218 $ 1,311 $ 2,414 $ 3,725 Adjusted Gross profit (3) 711 1,277 1,988 641 1,075 1,716 Adjusted Gross Margin 50.0 % 45.7 % 47.1 % 48.9 % 44.5 % 46.1 % (1) Fiscal 2017 consolidated results include corporate eliminations which are related to the Enterprise Acquisition in October 2014 and are not reported in segment results. (2) Fiscal 2018 consolidated results include corporate eliminations which are related to the Xplore Acquisition in August 2018 and are not reported in segment results. (3) Adjusted Gross profit excludes purchase accounting adjustments and share-based compensation expense. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ 115 $ 4 $ 421 $ 17 Adjustments to Net sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 3 Total adjustment to Net sales — — — 3 Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Purchase accounting adjustments 2 — 3 — Share-based compensation 1 1 4 3 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 3 1 7 3 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 26 33 97 184 Acquisition and integration costs — — 8 50 Legal Settlement — — 13 — Share-based compensation 12 10 49 35 Exit and restructuring costs 2 6 11 16 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 40 49 178 285 Adjustments to Other expenses, net(1) Debt extinguishment costs — 16 — 65 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 2 10 15 40 Investment (gain)/loss (9 ) 1 (10 ) 1 Foreign exchange loss — 3 5 1 Forward interest rate swaps loss/(gain) 18 (1 ) (6 ) (2 ) Total adjustments to Other expenses, net 11 29 4 105 Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense 33 74 103 71 Adjusted income tax (33 ) (31 ) (115 ) (105 ) Total adjustments to income tax — 43 (12 ) (34 ) Total adjustments 54 122 177 362 Non-GAAP Net income $ 169 $ 126 $ 598 $ 379 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 2.14 $ 0.07 $ 7.86 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 2.11 $ 0.07 $ 7.76 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 3.13 $ 2.36 $ 11.16 $ 7.14 Diluted $ 3.10 — $ 2.33 $ 11.01 $ 7.05 (1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents the adjustment to the GAAP basis tax provision commensurate with non-GAAP adjustments. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income (loss) $ 115 $ 4 $ 421 $ 17 Add back: Depreciation 18 21 78 79 Amortization of intangible assets 26 33 97 184 Total Other expenses, net 31 55 86 234 Income tax expense 33 74 103 71 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 223 187 785 585 Adjustments to Net sales Purchase accounting adjustments — — — 3 Total adjustments to Net sales — — — 3 Adjustments to Cost of sales Purchase accounting adjustments 2 — 3 — Share-based compensation 1 1 4 3 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 3 1 7 3 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs — — 8 50 Legal Settlement — — 13 — Share-based compensation 12 10 49 35 Exit and restructuring costs 2 6 11 16 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 14 16 81 101 Total adjustments to EBITDA 17 17 88 107 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 240 $ 204 $ 873 $ 692 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales 21.1 % 19.9 % 20.7 % 18.6 % FREE CASH FLOW Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 785 $ 478 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (64 ) (50 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 721 $ 428 (1) Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005130/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 06:31a ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results BU 02/13 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES' : Alex Castaneda Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief AQ 02/12 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Alex Castaneda Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief PU 02/12 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; Alex Castaneda Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief BU 02/11 MATERIAL HANDLING FOCUS : Pressure grows in the e-com last mile AQ 02/11 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : 3PLs – 78% of your competitors plan to offer same-day.. AQ 02/11 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Enhances Clinicians' Performance Edge with New Mobility Sol.. BU 02/11 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : How retailers can offer frictionless customer experience AQ 02/05 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Recognized as a Visionary for Global Indoor Location Servic.. PU 02/04 ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : InPost Improves Delivery Efficiency with Zebra Technologies PU