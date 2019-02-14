Zebra Technologies : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
0
02/14/2019 | 06:31am EST
Financial Highlights
Strong fourth-quarter net sales of $1,137 million; year-over-year
growth of 10.8%
Fourth-quarter net income of $115 million and net income per diluted
share of $2.11
Fourth-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 33% year-over-year to
$3.10
Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 17.6% year-over-year to $240
million; and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 120 bps year-over-year to
21.1%
Generated $785 million of cash from operations and $721 million of
free cash flow in 2018
Zebra
Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of
the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to
gain a performance edge, today announced results for the fourth quarter
and full year ended December 31, 2018.
“Our teams executed well in the fourth quarter, driving us to an
exceptional finish to 2018. Sales, EBITDA margin, and earnings per
share, each exceeded our outlook. Strong free cash flow enabled us to
reduce our net debt leverage ratio to 1.8x,” said Anders Gustafsson,
chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. “Our momentum continues
into 2019 with our leading portfolio of solutions and strong order
backlog. We are well-positioned to accelerate our strategy through
organic and inorganic investments to drive our enterprise asset
intelligence vision.”
$ in millions, except per share amounts
4Q18
4Q17
Change
FY18
FY17
Change
Select reported measures:
Net sales
$
1,137
$
1,026
10.8
%
$
4,218
$
3,722
13.3
%
Gross profit
539
469
14.9
%
1,981
1,710
15.8
%
Net income
115
4
2,775.0
%
421
17
2,376.5
%
Net income per diluted share
$
2.11
$
0.07
2,914.3
%
$
7.76
$
0.32
2,325.0
%
Select Non-GAAP measures:
Adjusted net sales
$
1,137
$
1,026
10.8
%
$
4,218
$
3,725
13.2
%
Organic net sales growth
9.1
%
11.1
%
Adjusted gross profit
542
470
15.3
%
1,988
1,716
15.9
%
Adjusted gross margin
47.7
%
45.8
%
190 bps
47.1
%
46.1
%
100 bps
Adjusted EBITDA
240
204
17.6
%
873
692
26.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
21.1
%
19.9
%
120 bps
20.7
%
18.6
%
210 bps
Non-GAAP net income
$
169
$
126
34.1
%
$
598
$
379
57.8
%
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
$
3.10
$
2.33
33.0
%
$
11.01
$
7.05
56.2
%
Reported (GAAP) results
Net sales were $1,137 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to
$1,026 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net sales in the
Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $770 million in
the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $675 million in the fourth
quarter of 2017. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales
were $367 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $351 million
in the prior year period. Fourth-quarter 2018 gross profit was $539
million compared to $469 million in the comparable prior year period.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $115 million, or $2.11 per
diluted share, compared to net income of $4 million, or $0.07 per
diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) results
Consolidated adjusted net sales were $1,137 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to $1,026 million in the prior year period, an
increase of 10.8%. Consolidated organic net sales growth for the fourth
quarter was 9.1% reflecting growth in all regions, led by APAC, North
America and Latin America. Fourth-quarter year-over-year organic net
sales growth was 11.6% in the EVM segment and 4.3% in the AIT segment.
Consolidated adjusted gross margin increased to 47.7% for the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to 45.8% in the prior year period. This
increase was primarily due to favorable business mix and the favorable
impact of currency changes, partially offset by the imposition of
tariffs on certain products imported from China into the United States.
Adjusted operating expenses increased in the fourth quarter of 2018 to
$320 million from $287 million in the prior year period primarily due to
growth in the business and increased incentive compensation expense
related to improved operating results.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to $240
million, or 21.1% of adjusted net sales, compared to $204 million, or
19.9% of adjusted net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2017 primarily
due to higher gross profit margin.
Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $169 million, or
$3.10 per diluted share, compared with $126 million, or $2.33 per
diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. A lower tax rate and
lower interest costs also contributed to the year-over-year improvement.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of December 31, 2018, the company had cash and cash equivalents of
$44 million and total debt of $1,600 million.
For the full year 2018, free cash flow was $721 million, which includes
$33 million received from commencement of our program to factor certain
of the company's accounts receivables. The company generated $785
million of operating cash flow and incurred capital expenditures of $64
million. In 2018, the company made net debt repayments of $657 million.
The company also made cash interest payments of $90 million and paid $87
million in cash in connection with our acquisition of Xplore
Technologies.
Outlook
First Quarter 2019
The company expects first-quarter 2019 net sales to increase
approximately 6% to 9% from the first quarter of 2018. This expectation
includes an approximately 150-200 basis point additive impact from the
acquisition of Xplore Technologies, and an approximately 100 basis point
negative impact from foreign currency translation.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 21% for the first
quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be
in the range of $2.75 to $2.95. This assumes an adjusted effective tax
rate of approximately 16%.
Full Year 2019
The company expects full-year 2019 net sales to increase approximately
4% to 7% from 2018. This expectation includes an approximately 1
percentage point positive impact from the acquisition of Xplore
Technologies, and an approximately 50 basis point negative impact from
foreign currency translation.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be slightly higher than 21% for
the full-year 2019, favorable to 2018.
For the full-year 2019, the company expects to generate free cash flow
of at least $625 million.
The outlook amounts provided above do not include any projected results
from the proposed acquisition of Temptime Corporation, which is expected
to close in the first quarter of 2019.
Conference Call Notification
Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of Zebra’s conference
call regarding the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter
and full year of 2018. The conference call will be held today, Thursday,
Feb. 14, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). To view the
webcast, visit the investor relations section of the company’s website
at investors.zebra.com.
About Zebra
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in
retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics,
healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more
than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored,
end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data
to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our
market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and
manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient
care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last
three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more
information, visit www.zebra.com
or sign up for our news
alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without
limitation, the statements regarding the company’s outlook. Actual
results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company’s
forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as
of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than
as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date
of this release.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations,
forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties
inherent in Zebra’s industry, market conditions, general domestic and
international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors
include customer acceptance of Zebra’s hardware and software products
and competitors’ product offerings, and the potential effects of
technological changes. The continued uncertainty over future global
economic conditions, the availability of credit and capital markets
volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its
customers. In addition, a disruption in our ability to obtain products
from vendors as a result of supply chain constraints, natural disasters
or other circumstances could restrict sales and negatively affect
customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by
Zebra’s ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of
its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions will also have
an impact on results. Foreign exchange rates will have an effect on
financial results because of the large percentage of our international
sales. The outcome of litigation in which Zebra may be involved is
another factor. The success of integrating acquisitions could also
affect profitability, reported results and the company’s competitive
position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse
effect on Zebra’s sales, gross profit margins and results of operations
and increase the volatility of our financial results. When used in this
release and documents referenced, the words “anticipate,” “believe,”
“outlook,” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the
company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking
statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these
statements. Descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors
that could affect the company’s future operations and results can be
found in Zebra’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the company’s most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q .
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures,
consisting of “adjusted net sales,” “adjusted gross profit,” “EBITDA,”
“Adjusted EBITDA,” “Non-GAAP net income,” “Non-GAAP earnings per share,”
“free cash flow,” “organic net sales growth,” and “adjusted operating
expenses.” Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going
operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable
them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating
results. The company believes it is useful to present Non-GAAP financial
measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to
understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management
views the business. Please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
Financial Measures” tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of
this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP
financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net
earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed
as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in
accordance with GAAP.
The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on
a forward-looking basis (including the information under “Outlook”
above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate
calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is
not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent
difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that
have not yet occurred, are out of the company’s control and/or cannot be
reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per
share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial
measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the
probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking
non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the
corresponding GAAP financial measures.
As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars
are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the
underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in
value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company
presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes
impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to
assess how the company’s businesses performed excluding the impact of
foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact
represents the difference in results that are attributable to
fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results
for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.
This impact is calculated by translating, for certain currencies,
current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the
comparable period in the prior year, rather than the exchange rates in
effect during the current period. In addition, the company excludes the
impact of its foreign currency hedging program in both the current year
and prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be
considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company’s performance
measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
44
$
62
Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $3
million as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively
520
479
Inventories, net
520
458
Income tax receivable
24
40
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54
24
Total Current assets
1,162
1,063
Property, plant and equipment, net
249
264
Goodwill
2,495
2,465
Other intangibles, net
232
299
Long-term deferred income taxes
114
119
Other long-term assets
87
65
Total Assets
$
4,339
$
4,275
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
157
$
51
Accounts payable
552
424
Accrued liabilities
322
296
Deferred revenue
210
186
Income taxes payable
60
43
Total Current liabilities
1,301
1,000
Long-term debt
1,434
2,176
Long-term deferred income taxes
8
—
Long-term deferred revenue
172
148
Other long-term liabilities
89
117
Total Liabilities
3,004
3,441
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none
issued
—
—
Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,0000
shares; issued 72,151,857 shares
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
294
257
Treasury stock at cost, 18,280,673 and 18,915,762 shares at December
31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
(613
)
(620
)
Retained earnings
1,688
1,248
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(35
)
(52
)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
1,335
834
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$
4,339
$
4,275
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
Tangible products
$
998
$
899
$
3,685
$
3,223
Services and software
139
127
533
499
Total Net sales
1,137
1,026
4,218
3,722
Cost of sales:
Tangible products
503
470
1,871
1,677
Services and software
95
87
366
335
Total Cost of sales
598
557
2,237
2,012
Gross profit
539
469
1,981
1,710
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
122
112
483
448
Research and development
121
98
444
389
General and administrative
89
87
328
301
Amortization of intangible assets
26
33
97
184
Acquisition and integration costs
—
—
8
50
Exit and restructuring costs
2
6
11
16
Total Operating expenses
360
336
1,371
1,388
Operating income
179
133
610
322
Other (expenses) income:
Foreign exchange loss
—
(3
)
(5
)
(1
)
Interest expense, net
(39
)
(51
)
(91
)
(227
)
Other, net
8
(1
)
10
(6
)
Total Other expenses, net
(31
)
(55
)
(86
)
(234
)
Income (loss) before income tax
148
78
524
88
Income tax expense
33
74
103
71
Net income (loss)
$
115
$
4
$
421
$
17
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
2.14
$
0.07
$
7.86
$
0.33
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
2.11
$
0.07
$
7.76
$
0.32
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
421
$
17
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
175
263
Investment (Gain)/Loss
(10
)
1
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
15
38
Share-based compensation
45
35
Debt extinguishment costs
1
65
Deferred income taxes
2
(9
)
Unrealized gain on forward interest rate swaps
(8
)
(2
)
Other, net
4
4
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(31
)
161
Inventories, net
(43
)
(110
)
Other assets
(12
)
16
Accounts payable
122
(49
)
Accrued liabilities
35
13
Deferred revenue
51
17
Income taxes
24
26
Other operating activities
(6
)
(8
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
785
478
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(72
)
—
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(64
)
(50
)
Proceeds from the sale of long-term investments
2
—
Purchases of long-term investments
(3
)
(1
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(137
)
(51
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of debt issuance costs and discounts
(2
)
(5
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
909
1,371
Payments of long term-debt
(1,566
)
(1,825
)
Payments of debt extinguishment costs
(1
)
(65
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and stock purchase plan
purchases
10
12
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(11
)
(5
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(661
)
(517
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(5
)
(4
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(18
)
(94
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
62
156
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
$
44
$
62
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Income taxes paid
$
76
$
65
Interest paid
$
90
$
195
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
AIT
EVM
Consolidated
Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth
4.6
%
14.1
%
10.8
%
Adjustments:
Impact of foreign currency translation(1)
(0.3
)%
(0.6
)%
(0.4
)%
Impact of Xplore acquisition(2)
—
(1.9
)%
(1.3
)%
Organic Net sales growth
4.3
%
11.6
%
9.1
%
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018
AIT
EVM
Consolidated
Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth
8.5
%
15.8
%
13.3
%
Adjustments:
Impact of foreign currency translation(1)
(1.5
)%
(1.6
)%
(1.6
)%
Impact of Xplore acquisition(2)
—
(0.8
)%
(0.6
)%
Organic Net sales growth
7.0
%
13.4
%
11.1
%
(1)
Operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign
currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation
impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to
fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the
results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S.
dollar. This impact is calculated by translating, for certain
currencies, the current period results at the currency exchange
rates used in the comparable prior year period, rather than the
exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, we
exclude the impact of the company’s foreign currency hedging program
in both the current and prior year periods.
(2)
For purposes of computing Organic Net Sales, amounts directly
attributable to the Xplore acquisition (included in our consolidated
results beginning August 14, 2018) will be excluded for 12-months
following the acquisition date.
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
AIT
EVM
Consolidated
AIT
EVM
Consolidated
GAAP
Reported Net sales (1)
$
367
$
770
$
1,137
$
351
$
675
$
1,026
Reported Gross profit (2)
182
359
539
169
300
469
Gross Margin
49.6
%
46.6
%
47.4
%
48.1
%
44.4
%
45.7
%
Non-GAAP
Adjusted Net sales
$
367
$
770
$
1,137
$
351
$
675
$
1,026
Adjusted Gross profit (3)
182
360
542
169
301
470
Adjusted Gross Margin
49.6
%
46.8
%
47.7
%
48.1
%
44.6
%
45.8
%
(1)
Fiscal 2017 consolidated results include corporate eliminations
which are related to the Enterprise Acquisition in October 2014 and
are not reported in segment results.
(2)
Fiscal 2018 consolidated results include corporate eliminations
which are related to the Xplore Acquisition in August 2018 and are
not reported in segment results.
Represents the adjustment to the GAAP basis tax provision
commensurate with non-GAAP adjustments.
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income (loss)
$
115
$
4
$
421
$
17
Add back:
Depreciation
18
21
78
79
Amortization of intangible assets
26
33
97
184
Total Other expenses, net
31
55
86
234
Income tax expense
33
74
103
71
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
223
187
785
585
Adjustments to Net sales
Purchase accounting adjustments
—
—
—
3
Total adjustments to Net sales
—
—
—
3
Adjustments to Cost of sales
Purchase accounting adjustments
2
—
3
—
Share-based compensation
1
1
4
3
Total adjustments to Cost of sales
3
1
7
3
Adjustments to Operating expenses
Acquisition and integration costs
—
—
8
50
Legal Settlement
—
—
13
—
Share-based compensation
12
10
49
35
Exit and restructuring costs
2
6
11
16
Total adjustments to Operating expenses
14
16
81
101
Total adjustments to EBITDA
17
17
88
107
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
240
$
204
$
873
$
692
Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales
21.1
%
19.9
%
20.7
%
18.6
%
FREE CASH FLOW
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
785
$
478
Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(64
)
(50
)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1)
$
721
$
428
(1)
Free cash flow is defined as Net cash provided by operating
activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and
equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure
does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary
expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required
for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for
future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important
to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental
information to our entire statements of cash flows.