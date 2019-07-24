Log in
Zebra Technologies : Celio Delivers a Seamless Omnichannel Experience with Zebra Technologies

07/24/2019 | 10:50am EDT

RFID sled readers and mobile computers increase in-store stock accuracy and enhance shopper experience

PARIS, France - July 24, 2019 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, announced that Celio, a retailer specializing in men's apparel, has deployed over 750 RFD8500 RFID sled readers and TC51 Android™ touch mobile computers in its 720 European stores for its omnichannel fulfillment solution strategy and sales tool optimization.

To improve its omnichannel offering, Celio works to obtain maximum reliability from its in-store inventory and uses this 'real-time' data to optimize its customer experience through its current store to web, click & collect and other future channels. Implementing this comprehensive RFID mobility solution has helped Celio streamline its European device fleet with touch computers running all its store applications. A long-standing Zebra partner, Hub One integrated and deployed this new solution for goods reception, stock control, inventory management and click & collect with RFID sled readers, touch mobile computers and the NEPAD ID cloud application.

'We selected the RFD8500 for its RFID reading performance which minimizes inventory time while achieving an almost perfect level of stock accuracy,' said Sylvie Leclercq, RFID Project Manager, Celio. 'In a demanding fashion retail environment, the TC51 devices not only offer an ergonomic design and excellent performance for running applications, but above all guarantees product longevity and support over time, ensuring that we always have operational tools in store.'

With these Zebra devices, Celio store associates can now complete in-store weekly inventories within an average of 40 minutes. Thanks to this, Celio achieves an inventory reliability rate of over 98%, enabling optimized in-store inventory through better restocking. In addition, the RFID solution enables 100% goods management from receipt to transfer.

'Working with our partners, Hub One and NEPAD, to provide a comprehensive RFID and mobility solution has and will allow us to increase client and quality service,' said Sébastien Wisznewski, Account Manager, Zebra Technologies. 'Ultimately, Celio has gained a competitive advantage and performance edge.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • This deployed RFID solution benefits Celio by achieving accurate stock inventory in real-time, across all purchasing channels.
  • Celio optimizes an in-store inventory reliability rate of over 98%.

###

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com  or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Valerie Berrivin
Zebra Technologies
+33 (0) 607-956-184
Valerie.Berrivin@zebra.com

Industry Analyst Contact:

Kasia Fahmy
Zebra Technologies
+1-224-306-8654
k.fahmy@zebra.com

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 14:49:05 UTC
