Zebra Technologies : Celio Delivers a Seamless Omnichannel Experience with Zebra Technologies

PARIS, France - July 24, 2019 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, announced that Celio, a retailer specializing in men's apparel, has deployed over 750 RFD8500 RFID sled readers and TC51 Android™ touch mobile computers in its 720 European stores for its omnichannel fulfillment solution strategy and sales tool optimization.

To improve its omnichannel offering, Celio works to obtain maximum reliability from its in-store inventory and uses this 'real-time' data to optimize its customer experience through its current store to web, click & collect and other future channels. Implementing this comprehensive RFID mobility solution has helped Celio streamline its European device fleet with touch computers running all its store applications. A long-standing Zebra partner, Hub One integrated and deployed this new solution for goods reception, stock control, inventory management and click & collect with RFID sled readers, touch mobile computers and the NEPAD ID cloud application.

'We selected the RFD8500 for its RFID reading performance which minimizes inventory time while achieving an almost perfect level of stock accuracy,' said Sylvie Leclercq, RFID Project Manager, Celio. 'In a demanding fashion retail environment, the TC51 devices not only offer an ergonomic design and excellent performance for running applications, but above all guarantees product longevity and support over time, ensuring that we always have operational tools in store.'

With these Zebra devices, Celio store associates can now complete in-store weekly inventories within an average of 40 minutes. Thanks to this, Celio achieves an inventory reliability rate of over 98%, enabling optimized in-store inventory through better restocking. In addition, the RFID solution enables 100% goods management from receipt to transfer.

'Working with our partners, Hub One and NEPAD, to provide a comprehensive RFID and mobility solution has and will allow us to increase client and quality service,' said Sébastien Wisznewski, Account Manager, Zebra Technologies. 'Ultimately, Celio has gained a competitive advantage and performance edge.'

This deployed RFID solution benefits Celio by achieving accurate stock inventory in real-time, across all purchasing channels.

Celio optimizes an in-store inventory reliability rate of over 98%.

