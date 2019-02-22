Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zebra Technologies Corp.    ZBRA

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(ZBRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zebra Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Temptime Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 08:01am EST

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Temptime Corporation, a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
08:01aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Completes Acquisition of Temptime Corporation
BU
02/19ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Tele..
BU
02/14ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/14ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/14ZEBRA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
02/13ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES' : Alex Castaneda Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief
AQ
02/12ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Alex Castaneda Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief
PU
02/12ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; Alex Castaneda Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chief
BU
02/11MATERIAL HANDLING FOCUS : Pressure grows in the e-com last mile
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 486 M
EBIT 2019 875 M
Net income 2019 563 M
Debt 2019 942 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
P/E ratio 2020 17,93
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Capitalization 10 764 M
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 206 $
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.25.18%10 764
HEXAGON18.36%17 816
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED13.89%8 417
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC9.88%8 219
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD16.93%6 746
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%6 527
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.