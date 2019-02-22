Zebra Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Temptime Corporation

Zebra
Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of
the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to
gain a performance edge, today announced that it has completed its acquisition
of Temptime Corporation, a privately-held developer and manufacturer of
temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in
the healthcare industry. Financial terms of the acquisition are not
being disclosed.
About Zebra
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in
retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics,
healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more
than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored,
end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data
to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our
market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and
manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient
care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last
three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more
information, visit www.zebra.com
or sign up for our news
alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190222005007/en/