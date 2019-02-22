Zebra Technologies : Completes Acquisition of Temptime Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Temptime Corporation, a privately-held developer and manufacturer of temperature monitoring solutions for mission-critical applications in the healthcare industry. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

