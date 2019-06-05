Log in
Zebra Technologies : Named 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award Winner

06/05/2019 | 09:28am EDT

New TC52-HC touch computer awarded 'Best Clinical Efficiency Solution'

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.- June 5, 2019 -Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that honors technological excellence in the global healthcare market, recognized the TC52-HC touch computer with the 'Best Clinical Efficiency Solution' award.

Zebra's TC52-HC touch mobile handheld computer empowers clinicians with a performance edge by connecting the right patient to the right care. It also gives providers essential, real-time medical information, resulting in improved patient care quality and efficiency. Purpose-built for the rigors of clinical use, the TC52-HC automates manual work steps, increases task accuracy and helps reduce preventable medical errors by enabling clinical staff to scan barcodes to match patients to the right staff, medication and specimens. It also eliminates the need for providers to carry multiple devices, enabling them to securely communicate with other staff members, access patient data and capture high-quality image/video via one device.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including clinical and health administration, telehealth, patient engagement, electronic health records (EHR), medical devices, healthcare cybersecurity, medical data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from more than 12 countries.

CONTACT:

Bill Abelson
Zebra Technologies
bill.abelson@zebra.com +1-631-738-4751

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.comor sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 13:27:04 UTC
