Zebra Technologies : Provides Greater Efficiency, Visibility to APYMSA's Operations

For nearly a decade, innovative solutions have helped ensure trouble-free deliveries at APYMSA´s distribution center

MEXICO CITY - August 15, 2018 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, marks 10 years in helping make Auto Parte Y Mas S.A. (APYMSA)'s distribution center an efficient warehouse with timely product deliveries for its corporate, wholesale and retail customers.

With 20,000 products maintained in real-time inventory across more than 90 stores nationwide, one of APYMSA's main challenges was to achieve and maintain high-quality delivery processes and performance. APYMSA's work with Zebra Technologies has brought the company greater operational visibility, quicker delivery times, fewer errors and lower costs as well as optimized product inventory and restocking accuracy. These results have expanded APYMSA's recognition as the leading auto parts store in the Mexican market.

The APYMSA distribution center staff registers incoming products with the Zebra LI2208 scanner and prints barcodes with the Zebra ZT410 printer. This allows real-time product identification and tracking from the moment products enter the warehouse until they reach their final destination. APYMSA's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, along with Zebra´s MC3200 mobile computer featuring long battery life and a quick connection system, enable organized supply routes resulting in a positive customer experience throughout Mexico.

In 2009, APYMSA opened its distribution center in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center has a Six Sigma stocking accuracy system powered by Zebra Technologies' automated logistics processes and technological infrastructure. The solution was deployed by Identificación Electrónica y Automatización, a Zebra Premier Solutions Partner member of the Zebra PartnerConnect channel program.

Juan Pablo Salazar, General Operations Manager, APYMSA

'Our work with Zebra Technologies allows us to coordinate our distribution network with mobile devices, raise new requirements, check stock, and validate delivered orders amongst many other benefits that mean growth and success for the company. Zebra offers excellent support and service which has enabled us to deliver in a faster and better way.'

Ernesto Hernández, Director, Zebra Technologies Mexico

'At Zebra, we are committed to customer satisfaction, which is something we have in common with APYMSA. We are proud to provide their team with technologies to make their processes and team members more efficient.'

