Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zebra Technologies Corp.    ZBRA

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (ZBRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zebra Technologies : Provides Greater Efficiency, Visibility to APYMSA's Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

For nearly a decade, innovative solutions have helped ensure trouble-free deliveries at APYMSA´s distribution center

MEXICO CITY - August 15, 2018 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), the market leader in mobile computers, barcode scanners and barcode printers enhanced with software and services to enable real-time enterprise visibility, marks 10 years in helping make Auto Parte Y Mas S.A. (APYMSA)'s distribution center an efficient warehouse with timely product deliveries for its corporate, wholesale and retail customers.

With 20,000 products maintained in real-time inventory across more than 90 stores nationwide, one of APYMSA's main challenges was to achieve and maintain high-quality delivery processes and performance. APYMSA's work with Zebra Technologies has brought the company greater operational visibility, quicker delivery times, fewer errors and lower costs as well as optimized product inventory and restocking accuracy. These results have expanded APYMSA's recognition as the leading auto parts store in the Mexican market.

The APYMSA distribution center staff registers incoming products with the Zebra LI2208 scanner and prints barcodes with the Zebra ZT410 printer. This allows real-time product identification and tracking from the moment products enter the warehouse until they reach their final destination. APYMSA's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, along with Zebra´s MC3200 mobile computer featuring long battery life and a quick connection system, enable organized supply routes resulting in a positive customer experience throughout Mexico.

In 2009, APYMSA opened its distribution center in Guadalajara, Mexico. The center has a Six Sigma stocking accuracy system powered by Zebra Technologies' automated logistics processes and technological infrastructure. The solution was deployed by Identificación Electrónica y Automatización, a Zebra Premier Solutions Partner member of the Zebra PartnerConnect channel program.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Juan Pablo Salazar, General Operations Manager, APYMSA

'Our work with Zebra Technologies allows us to coordinate our distribution network with mobile devices, raise new requirements, check stock, and validate delivered orders amongst many other benefits that mean growth and success for the company. Zebra offers excellent support and service which has enabled us to deliver in a faster and better way.'

Ernesto Hernández, Director, Zebra Technologies Mexico

'At Zebra, we are committed to customer satisfaction, which is something we have in common with APYMSA. We are proud to provide their team with technologies to make their processes and team members more efficient.'

###

ABOUT ZEBRA

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information - gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services - give organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today's data-centric world. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Diana Calderón
Zebra Technologies
+573138021009
diana.calderon@zebra.com

Nicole Chivite
Burson-Marsteller
+1-305-347-4332
nicole.chivite@bm.com

# # #

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of ZIH Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Android is a trademark of Google, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2018 ZIH Corp. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 16:00:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
06:01pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Greater Efficiency, Visibility to APYMSA's Operati..
PU
08/14GLOBAL IOT IN RETAIL MARKET ANALYSIS : New Study Focusing on IoT in Retail Marke..
AQ
08/13ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Misled Shareholders A..
BU
08/10ZEBRA : Retailers compelled to go digital
AQ
08/08TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Hertz Global and Zebra Technologies
AC
08/07ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/07ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/07ZEBRA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A to Host Earnin..
AC
08/07ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Zebra Technologies Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/07Zebra Technologies beats by $0.25, beats on revenue 
08/06Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
07/17Stay Away From Natural Gas Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/16/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 137 M
EBIT 2018 719 M
Net income 2018 418 M
Debt 2018 1 751 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,18
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 8 647 M
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 184 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.58.00%8 647
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC6.59%9 199
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED28.60%8 262
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD2.26%7 337
FLEX LTD-24.46%7 246
O-FILM TECH CO LTD--.--%6 919
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.