Zebra Technologies : Purolator Selects Zebra Technologies and ShipTrack to Enhance Digital Experience for Customers

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, announced Purolator will use its mobile devices for drivers, retail and hub operations and ShipTrack’s software for track and trace, dispatch and hub management operations. The technology will be supported by a customized Solution as a Service model developed by Zebra, ShipTrack and PiiComm, which incorporates enterprise mobile devices and software to improve delivery time, increase operational efficiency and deliver an even better customer experience.

“Our relationship with Zebra and ShipTrack fulfills our hardware, software and service needs and ensures we stay ahead of the digital needs of our customers and our industry for years to come,” said Ricardo Costa, Chief Information Officer, Purolator. “This is a foundational investment and an important step forward in Purolator’s digital evolution that will enable us to put our customers, recipients and employees in the driver’s seat with new innovation over the long term.”

Zebra Technologies along with ShipTrack, a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and PiiComm, a Zebra Premiere Solution Partner, created a unique business model for Purolator, providing an entire service-based solution for devices and software. Purolator will deploy ShipTrack’s software platform on Zebra enterprise mobile computers and tablets to streamline dispatch, route optimization, as well as track and trace and reporting throughout its field, hub and retail operations. Zebra ring scanners will be deployed in the hub to enable hands-free operations. PiiComm and Zebra will jointly provide end-to-end lifecycle management for the mobile devices with Zebra’s Lifeguard for Android software security solution.

“The ShipTrack cloud software platform along with our help desk and PiiComm’s lifecycle management services coupled with Zebra’s industry-leading portfolio of mobile devices gives Purolator an edge over its competition,” Shawn Winter, Chief Executive Officer, ShipTrack Inc. “ShipTrack provides the application which gives both Purolator and its customers access to package shipment information, proof of delivery, and signature capture.”

“Zebra gives a performance edge to the front lines of the courier and postal delivery markets,” said Chris Kelly, Vice President and General Manager of North America Sales, Zebra Technologies. “Leading customers like Purolator understand the need to invest in purpose-built solutions and software to ensure complete visibility of the location of packages in real time in order to improve customer service and meet the needs of the on-demand economy.”

ABOUT PUROLATOR

Purolator Inc. is a leading integrated freight, package and logistics solutions provider in Canada. Celebrating almost 60 years of delivering its customers’ promises, Purolator continues to expand its reach and renowned service levels and reliability to more people, more businesses and more places across the country and around the world. Purolator is proud of its Canadian heritage and is focused on sustainably positioning itself for future growth and success. Purolator is also committed to contributing to the well-being of the communities it serves and where 12,000 of its employees live, work and play. For more information, visit www.purolator.com.

ABOUT SHIPTRACK

ShipTrack was conceived and created by a group of technology entrepreneurs in response to demand from companies and governments for real-time package tracking applications to electronically track items in transit in a simple, cost-effective manner. Whether the focus is on tracking the distribution of packages and envelopes by internal mailrooms, the delivery of shipments to the homes of online shoppers (last mile delivery) or the supply of controlled drugs to pharmacies, above all the ability to know where an item is and when it is delivered delivers a range of real-time advantages. For more information, visit https://shiptrackapp.com/.

ABOUT PIICOMM

Founded in 2007, PiiComm is a Managed Mobility Services (MMS) provider that specializes in providing asset management solutions for business and public sector customers in Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Government and other vertical markets. PiiComm’s ITMS (IT Managed Services) portfolio includes Mobile Lifecycle Management which currently tracks and manages tens of thousands of mobile devices for customers across Canada, the largest service of its kind in the country. For more information, visit www.piicomm.com.

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

