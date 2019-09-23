Zebra Technologies : Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France Modernizes Warehouse Operations with Zebra Technologies

Construction materials distributor uses Zebra tablets to improve workflows and sharpen competitive edge

PARIS, FRANCE - Sept. 23, 2019 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), part of Saint-Gobain Group, has selected Zebra's purpose-built ET50 Android™ tablet to enhance the warehouse workflow for its workers.

France's largest construction material distributor, SGDB France needed to completely renew its fleet of vehicle mount devices with a smart, flexible solution for its trolleys. After a pilot phase, they chose Zebra's ET50 tablets with Mobility DNA™ applications to allow its operators to easily connect with its existing Zebra scanners. This move has enabled SGDB France to modernize its warehouse order-picking processes and accelerate its fulfilment operations.

'We chose to deploy Zebra enterprise-class tablets across all our warehouses because of their high performance and compact size that are ideal for use in our vehicles,' explained Lionel Courbebaisse, IT Manager, Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France. 'Within a month, the Zebra terminals have improved work ergonomics through better screen display of the information to our operators, the keyboard's personalization and the mobility of the solution. Our operators appreciate the aesthetics of a consumer-like tablet with its ease of use, comfort and durability. The ET50's compatibility with existing devices means it's the most suitable tool for our requirements.'

Thanks to this Zebra solution and its Professional Services team for on-site installation, SGDB France teams benefit from a touch screen which is designed for optimal user comfort, data capture features and greater connectivity including wireless network compatibility. Mobile employees can remotely access the various Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) which enable them to be more productive in the field.

'Beyond being an enterprise tablet, the ET50 combines ergonomics and power to meet SGDB France's warehouse operators' needs,' said Franck Tedeschi, Account Manager, Zebra Technologies, France. 'With this deployment, Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France can continue digitizing its warehouse operations by integrating real-time reporting which is directly accessible from the ET50. We are proud to offer effective solutions that enhance its competitiveness and efficiency in the long term, giving Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France a performance edge.'

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The complete renewal of Saint-Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France's vehicle-mounted devices with the ET50 enables better worker productivity and overall efficiencies in the long term.

Zebra's tablet durability, reading comfort, small footprint and mobility meet the daily needs of SGDB France's workers while their ergonomic features support users' well-being.

The ET50's purpose-driven design is well suited for everyday use in a warehouse operations environment.

To learn more, watch the video case study.

