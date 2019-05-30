Log in
Zebra Technologies : rsquo; Rebecca Gowan Recognized as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

05/30/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - May 30, 2019 -Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rebecca Gowan, Central Territory Sales Director, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.

The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. CRN editors chose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selected the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership.

Before being promoted in April to her current role, Gowan managed Zebra's North America Inside Channel Sales team, working directly with Zebra® PartnerConnect Program partners and resellers. Gowan spearheaded her team's partner management strategy and contributed to Zebra's channel growth in key vertical markets by leading the recruitment and development initiatives for new growth partners.

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

CONTACT: Bill Abelson, Zebra Technologies, bill.abelson@zebra.com, +1-631-738-4751

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com  or sign up for news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. 

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 20:23:01 UTC
