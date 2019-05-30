Zebra Technologies : rsquo; Rebecca Gowan Recognized as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - May 30, 2019 -Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rebecca Gowan, Central Territory Sales Director, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list.

The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. CRN editors chose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selected the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth, and visionary leadership.

Before being promoted in April to her current role, Gowan managed Zebra's North America Inside Channel Sales team, working directly with Zebra® PartnerConnect Program partners and resellers. Gowan spearheaded her team's partner management strategy and contributed to Zebra's channel growth in key vertical markets by leading the recruitment and development initiatives for new growth partners.

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

