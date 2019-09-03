Zebra Technologies : to Showcase New Solutions that Help Retailers Capture Their Edge at Paris Retail Week 2019

New mobile printer, series of imagers, RFID handheld readers improve inventory management and checkout processes for a better shopping experience

PARIS, France - Sept. 3, 2019 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, will be showcasing solutions that enhance the shopping experience at Paris Retail Week 2019. These provide intelligence about the shopper and goods they are looking for so retailers can respond quickly and deliver a more personalized, seamless experience.

Zebra's booth will feature the following PartnerConnect partners - Budget Box, Doodle, Mishipay, Nedap and Signify - who help retailers capture their edge by enabling them to deliver tailored shopping experiences. On display will be click-and-collect, inventory management and shopper experience solutions that provide better business insights, asset visibility and help optimize in-store and online order fulfillment.

Also featured in Zebra's booth will be Celio, the French leader in men's ready-to-wear which has equipped its staff associates with RFD8500 RFID sled readers and TC51 Android™ touch mobile computers in its 720 European stores. Celio will showcase its in-store, real-time inventory solution that optimizes customer experience through its current physical and digital store, click & collect and other future channels.

Zebra will also be showcasing its recently announced ZQ630 mobile printer, designed for high-volume label and receipt retail printing applications. It is also available with RFID options, enabling businesses to print and encode RFID tags as well as standard labels and receipts at the point of application to reduce errors.

Presenting its latest data capture solutions, Zebra's next-generation, general purpose DS9900 series of corded hybrid imagers improve store associate and shopper experience at the point-of-sale (POS) by facilitating fast, frictionless check-out across retail stores. The new rugged MC3300R series of RFID readers, Zebra's first UHF RFID handheld solution with Android™ is designed to provide a performance edge for inventory management, order fulfillment and asset tracking applications.

Also on display will be solutions that empower retailers to deliver a unique shopping experience featuring quick access to product information, pricing and availability and personalized service. The CC6000 and CC600 Customer Concierge kiosks combine the familiarity of a consumer tablet with an enterprise-class Android™ platform, providing customers with an optimal on-line and in-store shopping experience with the self-service capabilities they expect. The PS20, Zebra's sixth generation Personal Shopping Solution (PSS), allows shoppers to scan items as they go, streamlining and expediting the checkout experience. Zebra's Android-based PSS enables store associates to improve efficiency while providing a frictionless shopping experience.

WHEN:

Sept. 24-26, 2019

WHERE:

Paris Retail Week 2019

Hall 7.2/Booth M071

Paris EXPO, Portes de Versailles, Paris

CONTACT:

Valerie Berrivin

Zebra Technologies

valerie.berrivin@zebra.com + 33 607 956 184

