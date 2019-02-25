Log in
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

(ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies : to Showcase Solutions that Help Transportation and Logistics Enterprises Capture their Edge at SiTL 2019

02/25/2019 | 07:52am EST

Front-line technologies and real-time locating solutions enable future-ready operations for omnichannel logistics and fulfillment

PARIS, France - Feb. 25, 2019 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, will be showcasing solutions that help transportation and logistics (T&L) enterprises digitise their operations, create a connected supply chain, maximize operational efficiency and respond to on-demand economy challenges at SiTL (Salon International du Transport de la Logistique) 2019.

Zebra's booth will also feature PartnerConnect partners - Descartes, Doddle, Ivanti, Soti and Urbantz - who help T&L customers digitise their operations and respond quickly to the challenges of the on-demand economy. Zebra and its partners will showcase purpose-built enterprise solutions for smart warehousing, Android™ migration and omnichannel fulfillment.

Zebra will be showcasing recently announced products and solutions. Its latest series of next-generation Android touch computers TC52/TC57 and TC72/TC77 are designed to help T&L enterprises empower their front-line workers to deliver a superior level of customer service. New rugged Zebra™ MC3300R series of RFID readers, our first UHF RFID handheld solution with Android™, is designed to provide a performance edge for inventory management, order fulfillment, cross-docking and asset tracking applications.

Also on display, Zebra MotionWorks™ is one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of business-class real-time location solutions for transportation and logistics industries. This solution automatically senses the location of assets and inventory, helping improve employee safety, streamlining production lines and delivering actionable insights to increase productivity and efficiency. MotionWorks is based on Zebra's industry-leading RFID technology.

WHEN: March 26-28, 2019

WHERE: SiTL, Stand B31, Hall 1, Pavillon 1, Paris Porte de Versailles, Paris, France

CONTACT: Valerie Berrivin, Zebra Technologies, valerie.berrivin@zebra.com, + 33 607 956 184

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions.  Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com  or sign up for our news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 12:51:04 UTC
