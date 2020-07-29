Zebra Technologies : Fast Company Names Zebra Technologies to Best Workplaces for Innovators

Zebra ranked #26 among top 100 workplaces for empowering employees to innovate

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been selected as one of Fast Company’s 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Innovation is one of Zebra’s core values. Employees from all departments are continuously encouraged to champion bold ideas and challenge the status quo to advance the business and help customers. Inviting every employee to answer a call to innovate has catalyzed growth and development while Zebra maximizes the unique benefits associated with diversity of thought. In addition to company-wide support and funding for innovation, Zebra invests more than 10% of its $4.5 billion annual revenue in research and development to continue advancing technical innovation and customer value.

“We are honored to receive this acknowledgement and take pride in our culture of innovation that enables us to deliver a performance edge to the front line of business,” said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies. “As a network of doers, makers and problem-solvers, we will continue to uphold our commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive workplace that drives personal development and customer-first innovation.”

Zebra’s solutions for front-line workers are increasingly being enriched with software in devices and in the cloud to provide its customers and partners with the tools they need to put their data to work. This allows for higher levels of security and manageability as well as new analytics that can elevate the performance of their business. With more than 50 years of technology expertise, leadership and innovation, Zebra’s vision – known as Enterprise Asset Intelligence – is to have every asset and worker on the edge visible, connected and fully optimized.

“As much of the world recovers from health, economic, and social crises, we need innovation more than ever,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This new list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators celebrates organizations that have fostered innovative thinking by investing in technology, research and development, and their employees.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 900 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies—an increase from last year’s list of 50. The 2020 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

The full list of 2020 Best Workplaces for Innovators is available at http://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2020.

