Zebra Technologies : Introduces Circular Economy Program to Improve Sustainability

Program offers refurbishment, rental, buy-back and recycling of select Zebra devices

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. - July 21, 2020 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today introduced the Circular Economy Program. The program promotes sustainability through the buy-back of select Zebra-branded mobile computing devices, sale or rental of Zebra-certified refurbished devices, and recycling services for devices no longer in use.

The program reduces the environmental impact of standard product lifecycles in the supply chains of both Zebra and its customers. It is comprised of the Zebra Device Buy-Back Program, Zebra Certified Refurbished Device Sales and Rental Programs, and Zebra Recycling Services.

Zebra's Device Buy-Back Program offers customers an opportunity to responsibly dispose of older devices while potentially offsetting the cost of new technology purchases.

Zebra's Certified Refurbished Device Sales and Rental Programs enable organizations to bridge technology gaps while maintaining business functionality and productivity. Zebra Certified Refurbished devices undergo a rigorous 24-step refurbishment process where they are fully tested and include batteries and the latest available operating system. A 90-day warranty is included with refurbished sales, plus an option to purchase one or two years of Zebra OneCare™ support services (included with refurbished rental). These are the only Zebra-authorized programs offering customers an economical, environmentally beneficial option to bridge technology refresh gaps and manage surges in peak capacity caused by seasonal staffing and cyclical business volume.

Zebra Recycling Services help customers create a sustainable end-of-life plan for any used Zebra mobile computing devices. Zebra will facilitate the recycling of these devices in compliance with all applicable statutory electronic recycling requirements such as, but not limited to the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Directive to ensure environmentally responsible handling.

'We are continuously creating ways to help Zebra's customers operate more responsibly,' said Jenna Stanley, Vice President, Global Support & Managed Services, Zebra Technologies. 'This circular economy model helps both Zebra and its customers reuse and recycle devices while reducing waste, helping extend device longevity securely, flexibly and affordably while making significant strides toward sustainability.'

Zebra is committed to implementing environmental, social and governance initiatives prioritized based on commitments to stakeholders through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. The Circular Economy Program will play a crucial role within these initiatives. Customers may contact their local Zebra sales representative to determine eligibility of the devices for buy-back and recycling and to inquire about the certified refurbished devices.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra's new Circular Economy Program offers a suite of services for recycling, reusing and refurbishing Zebra mobile computing devices.

The availability of certified refurbished devices offers a more economical option for businesses who are challenged with seasonal surges in demand or those who need to extend the lifecycle and expand the size of their fleet of deployed Zebra devices.

The Circular Economy Program is part of Zebra's CSR activities and marks the first introduction of a non-linear business model for the company.

