Zebra Technologies : to Present at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available at investors.zebra.com after the event.

