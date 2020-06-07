Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zebra Technologies Corporation    ZBRA

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(ZBRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zebra Technologies : to Present at William Blair's 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 4, 2020 - Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at William Blair's 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (8:40 a.m. Central Time).

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available at investors.zebra.com after the event.

###

ABOUT ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2019, Zebra ranked #166 on Forbes' list of the World's Best Employers, and the company joined the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Contacts

Investors:
Michael Steele, CFA, IRC
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: + 1 847 793 6707
msteele@zebra.com

Media:
Therese Van Ryne
Director, Global Public Relations
Phone: + 1 847 370 2317
therese.vanryne@zebra.com

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies Corporation published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 19:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORA
03:46pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at William Blair's 39th Annual Growth Stock Conf..
PU
06/04ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at William Blair's 39th Annual Growth Stock Conf..
BU
06/04ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces Proximity Sensing, Alerting & Contact Tracing So..
BU
06/03ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; Gail Goebel Nominated as One of CRN's 2020 Women of ..
PU
06/03ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : South Carolina State University Helps Secure Agribusiness S..
BU
05/27ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Third Consecutive MedTech Breakthrough Award for Innov..
AQ
05/21ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisio..
PU
05/21ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions C..
BU
05/19ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/18ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Linda Connly Elected to Zebra Technologies Board of Directo..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 051 M - -
Net income 2020 446 M - -
Net Debt 2020 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 736 M 14 736 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zebra Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 241,67 $
Last Close Price 277,55 $
Spread / Highest target -0,92%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anders Gustafsson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Smith Chairman
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer
Tom Bianculli Chief Technology Officer
Deepak Kaul Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.66%14 736
HEXAGON4.72%22 067
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.41%21 083
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-15.49%16 088
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED8.79%13 822
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.33.17%8 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group